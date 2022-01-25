Palestinian inmates allegedly children outside jail by smuggling sperm

Medical experts believe that sperm can remain active outside the body for only a few minutes. In such a situation, the terrorist’s claim raises many questions.

A surprising incident has come to light from Palestine, which has shocked everyone. Rafat al-Qarawi, a dreaded terrorist here, claimed in a TV interview that his wife had given birth to four children when he was in prison for the past 15 years. Along with this, he has also made many sensational revelations about the incident in this interview.

Indeed, Rafat Al Qarawi; Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade of Palestine has been a dangerous terrorist. Rafat was arrested in 2006 for terrorist activities and conspiracy against Israel, after which he was sent to jail. After serving the sentence of all these crimes, he was released in March 2021.

Rafat al-Qarawi claimed in an interview a few months after his release that his wife at home had given birth to four children while he was in prison. When questioned on this claim of Karavi, he told that he used to send his sperm out of jail with the help of smuggling. Then his wife used to get the sperm installed in her womb with the help of doctors. Along with this, Rafat Karawi told that he used to put the sperm in packets and hide them from the jail personnel and send them out.

In this interview, Karawi claimed that he used to seal the sperm in a wrapper of chips/biscuit in a bag like a supermarket shopping bag and send it out through the jail canteen, which was not checked by any jail worker. Just taking advantage of this weakness, he sent many of his packets out of jail.

Rafat al-Qarawi claimed in this interview given to Palestine Media Watch that, every bag contained the name and number of the prisoner, such that his wife or mother used to come to take his bag out of jail. Also, the wrapper in which the sperm was kept was marked. The bag was then taken directly to the Razan Medical Center in Nablus, where medical experts and IVF doctors would safely implant the sperm in the womb.

This dangerous terrorist has created a sensation by revealing this extraordinary claim to the world. At the same time, it has been told in the report of Palestine Media Watch that about 100 children have been born in the manner claimed by this terrorist.