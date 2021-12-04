Palestinian Who Stabs Israeli in East Jerusalem Is Killed by Police
JERUSALEM – A Palestinian assailant stabbed an Israeli citizen near the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday afternoon, knocked him to the ground before approaching two Israeli police officers who fired at the assailant, and then killed him while he was lying on the street, video of the clash showed.
The knife attack in Jerusalem was at least the fifth since early September, when many Palestinians called it a “knife intifada”, reminiscent of 2015-16. . The killing of an Israeli tour guide by a Palestinian gunman last month and the violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank have also escalated.
The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a gathering of Israeli police, killing at least two people and wounding dozens more.
In a video From the scene, which does not include footage of the initial attack, War is seen firing three times after falling to the ground. The recording showed a third police officer signaling to colleagues to stop firing. Two officers from the Israeli Border Guard were questioned, state broadcasters said.
The incident raised fears of renewed unrest in East Jerusalem, one of the most complex issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Old City, just inside East Jerusalem, the holiest site in Judaism, the Temple Mount and the Aqsa Mosque, are among the holiest sites in Islam.
Israel annexed East Jerusalem from Jordan in 1967 and later annexed it. But the Palestinians consider it a occupied territory and hope that one day it will become the capital of a Palestinian state.
The dispute over Palestinian land rights in East Jerusalem, with several Israeli raids on the compound of the Aqsa Mosque, saw the militant Islamist group Hamas in Gaza launch rockets into the city in May and start an 11-day war with Israel. Following Saturday’s incident, the Hamas leader condemned the killing of the attacker, Palestinian media reported.
In silence Footage of the incident Leaving the Israeli government, the assailants walked quietly across a pedestrian crossing to the plaza next to the Damascus Gate, the main entry point to the old city and the epicenter of Palestinian sectarian life in Jerusalem. Reaching a traffic island, he suddenly turned around and repeatedly stabbed an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man behind him. The victim was identified in Israeli news media as 20-year-old Avraham Elmalia, who was praying at the Western Wall, one of the last remaining parts of the ancient Jewish temple compound.
The Israeli state broadcaster identified the attacker as Mohammed Salima, a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank who had been jailed for provocation.
In the footage, Mr. Salima then showed up at another police officer nearby, trying to stab a nearby police officer. He was then shot by at least one officer and fell to the ground. A Another video, Filmed from a passing car, it appears the assailant was shot at least three times after falling.
Interviewed by Israeli media at the hospital, Mr Elmalia thanked police for their intervention. “They saved me,” said Yedioth Ahronath, an Israeli newspaper. “I wouldn’t be here today without them.”
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also defended the police officers.
Mr Bennett said in a statement that “the two combatants have acted swiftly and decisively in the face of Israeli police in the face of a terrorist attempt to assassinate an Israeli citizen.” Said on social media. “I want to express my full support for them. This is the expectation of our fighters and they behaved like this. We must not allow our capital to become a center of terrorism. “
But Ahmed Tibi, a lawmaker in the Israeli parliament, and an Arab citizen of Israel, Called Excerpt from “Cold Blood Execution” of an Injured Man
Mr TB further said: “This is a criminal act that needs to be investigated.”
Carol Sutherland contributed to the report by Moshav Ben Ami, Israel.
