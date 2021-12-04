Palestinian Who Stabs Israeli in East Jerusalem Is Killed by Police

JERUSALEM – A Palestinian assailant stabbed an Israeli citizen near the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday afternoon, knocked him to the ground before approaching two Israeli police officers who fired at the assailant, and then killed him while he was lying on the street, video of the clash showed.

The knife attack in Jerusalem was at least the fifth since early September, when many Palestinians called it a “knife intifada”, reminiscent of 2015-16. . The killing of an Israeli tour guide by a Palestinian gunman last month and the violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank have also escalated.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a gathering of Israeli police, killing at least two people and wounding dozens more.

In a video From the scene, which does not include footage of the initial attack, War is seen firing three times after falling to the ground. The recording showed a third police officer signaling to colleagues to stop firing. Two officers from the Israeli Border Guard were questioned, state broadcasters said.