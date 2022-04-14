Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank



Israeli troops working in the West Bank have shot dead two Palestinians, the Palestinian health ministry said Thursday, amid the latest escalation of violence between the two sides amid intensification of Israeli operations in the occupied territories.

The two deaths come a day after three Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli troops, who were patrolling the West Bank and arrested after an explosion that killed 14 people in Israel in recent weeks.

At least 21 Palestinians have been killed in the latest wave of violence, according to an Associated Press count, mostly after deadly attacks or clashes with Israeli security forces. Others include an unarmed middle-aged woman and a lawyer who were accidentally caught in the act of violence.

Violence erupts as Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan and Jews prepare to celebrate the Passover, which begins on Friday.

As Israel seeks to reduce the flames by moving ahead with plans to ease sanctions on Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Israeli media have reported that leaders are expected to decide within a week whether to restrict Palestinian movement outside the West Bank. – Long Passover, as in previous years.

This will prevent thousands of worshipers from reaching an important Jerusalem mosque during Ramadan, a frequent flashpoint for violence.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health says two people have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin. The Israeli military says dozens of Palestinians were attacked, shot at and fired at. Troops responded with live fire, saying the military had not commented on the deaths.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians, including a 14-year-old and a 34-year-old lawyer, who officials say they inadvertently drove into a battle zone in the northwestern city of Beitar.

Israeli raids have met with violent protests from Palestinians, some of them armed or throwing rock and Molotov cocktail forces, according to the military. They have issued a warning to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has accused Israel of destabilizing the West Bank, saying the situation has “become dangerous and sensitive and is rapidly deteriorating.”

Palestinian political parties in the Palestinian city of Ramallah on Thursday called for a general strike in protest of the Israeli crackdown and the growing Palestinian death toll. Shops and schools as well as other private and government institutions were closed for the day. Strikes were also called in Bethlehem.

Israel has launched operations in the West Bank in response to attacks on Israeli cities in recent weeks. Two of the attackers came from Jenin, where the operation began. But they have since spread to other parts of the West Bank, escalating tensions and telling political parties in the Gaza Strip that Gaza militants are “vigilant and ready to make the necessary decisions to protect our land, people and holy sites.”

Tensions and clashes escalated into an 11-day Gaza war before Ramadan last year.