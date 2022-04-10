Palestinians vandalize West Bank shrine as tensions soar



Palestinians set fire to a synagogue in the West Bank, which is respected by Jews, as Israeli forces were operating in the occupied territories following the recent Palestinian attacks on Israel, the Israeli military said Sunday.

These developments come as tensions between Israelis and Palestinians escalate during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which coincides with a major Jewish and Christian holiday this year. Protests and tensions surrounding the holiday turned into an 11-day Gaza war last year.

Military spokesman Brigadier. General Ran Kochav told Israeli Army Radio that about 100 Palestinians were advancing on the site late Saturday night when Palestinian security forces rioted and set it on fire before dispersing them. As seen on social media photos, parts of the tomb inside the shrine have collapsed and burned.

Joseph’s tomb in Nablus, West Bank, is a place of flashpoint prayer. Some Jews believe that Joseph of the Bible was buried in the tomb, while Muslims say that a sheikh was buried there. In coordination with the Palestinian security forces, the army takes Jewish worshipers to the site several times a year.

The incident has drawn condemnation from Israeli leaders. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he was shocked to see the pictures and said Israel would identify the perpetrators and repair the damage.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted, “Vandalism of Joseph’s tomb is a serious incident and a serious violation of freedom of worship in one of the holiest places of every Jew.”

Also on Sunday, the military said it fired shots at the lower body of a suspect near a West Bank village who did not stop to ask when approaching soldiers. The Palestinian health ministry said the suspect, a 40-year-old woman, died of her injuries at a hospital.

The incidents occurred as Israeli forces were conducting raids in and around Jenin, the home of two assailants who have carried out deadly attacks against Israelis in recent weeks.

Jenin’s governor, Akram Rajoub, condemned the ongoing Israeli activity in the area, saying it was an act of revenge against all residents of the area.

An operation in the hometown of one of the attackers on Saturday sparked a gun battle in the occupied West Bank that killed at least one Palestinian militant.

Military spokesman Kochav said forces were making arrests in the West Bank, gathering intelligence and preparing to destroy the attackers’ homes.

“We will be anywhere at any time to stop this terrorist attack. Israel is continuing its offensive,” Bennett told a cabinet meeting.

A military statement said a “violent riot” broke out in the village of Yabad when forces attacked the home of one of the attackers. It said forces responded directly to the riot with fire and “neutralized” a Palestinian who threw an explosive device at them. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Troops have arrested at least eight suspects and found Israeli military ammunition and uniforms, as well as illegal weapons, in the suspect’s home, the military said.

Jenin is considered a stronghold of Palestinian militants. Israeli forces often come under fire during operations in the area. Even the Palestinian Authority, which manages parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security issues, appears to have very little control.

Israel relaxed some restrictions on Palestinians during Ramadan, tightened them in Jenin on Saturday, and imposed a partial lockdown on all residents except workers in Israel.

Rajoub, the governor, called the measures “an expression of collective punishment” that means disrupting the lives of Palestinians rather than thwarting the attack.

Four Palestinian attacks in recent weeks have killed more than a dozen people in one of the deadliest explosions of violence against Israel in years.