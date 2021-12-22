Pallavi Joshi as ‘Professor Radhika Menon’ new motion poster from ‘The Kashmir Files’ released! Pallavi Joshi as ‘Professor Radhika Menon’ new motion poster from ‘The Kashmir Files’ released!

After launching a captivating motion poster featuring veteran and veteran actors like Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, the makers of the much-awaited film ‘The Kashmir Files’ have released yet another captivating motion poster featuring actor-singer Pallavi Joshi from the escapade drama. Playing the role of Professor Radhika Menon, who is a professor at one of the best universities in India, Pallavi’s character inspires her students to fight for Azad Kashmir and has very strong political connections.

Krishna Pandit, played by Darshan Kumar, is her trophy for Azad Narrative and she uses her best tactics to mold them. In the motion poster, Pallavi’s character can be heard saying, “Kashmir has never been an integral part of India and this is a historical fact.

If India can fight for its independence from Britain then why not Kashmir? Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the Kashmiri Pandit community with the first generation victims of the Kashmir genocide.

It is a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri Pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. After garnering praise for his previous critically acclaimed film ‘The Tashkent Files’, which won the coveted National Award earlier this year,

Zee Studios and writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have collaborated yet again to present another hard-heating film. ‘The Kashmir Files’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 26, 2022. Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the drama stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbali and Chinmay Mandlekar in stellar roles.

