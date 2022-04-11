Palm Sunday sees thousands of Christians mark the triumphal entry in Jerusalem amid tensions



Thousands of Christians in Jerusalem took part in the celebration of Palm Sunday, the day Holy Week begins, and Jesus Christ remembers when Christians believed that religious and civilian authorities had entered the city victoriously five days before his execution.

As described in the New Testament, palm leaves and clothing were spread out as a way for Jesus when he rode on a donkey, which Christians universally believe was the fulfillment of Zechariah 9: 9, which foretold that the “King of Zion” would ride on a donkey. “Baby donkey.”

The holiday comes as tourists return to the Holy Land after two years of epidemic-related disruptions amid growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians over the recent Palestinian offensive in the occupied West Bank.

Christian worshipers, carrying palm fronds and olive branches, reacted to the event by heading to the Old City of Jerusalem from the summit of Mount of Olives.

Christians also made their way from Mount Olive to the Gethsemane Garden, where Jesus prayed to God and betrayed according to the New Testament. The procession eventually passed through the old town.

The Lord’s glorious entrance was the “fulfillment of ancient prophecies” and a “proclamation that Christ was the long-awaited anointed Savior,” Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land, South Carolina, and an assistant professor at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina, shared with Gadget Clock Digital via email.

