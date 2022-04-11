World

Palm Sunday sees thousands of Christians mark the triumphal entry in Jerusalem amid tensions

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Palm Sunday sees thousands of Christians mark the triumphal entry in Jerusalem amid tensions
Written by admin
Palm Sunday sees thousands of Christians mark the triumphal entry in Jerusalem amid tensions

Palm Sunday sees thousands of Christians mark the triumphal entry in Jerusalem amid tensions

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Thousands of Christians in Jerusalem took part in the celebration of Palm Sunday, the day Holy Week begins, and Jesus Christ remembers when Christians believed that religious and civilian authorities had entered the city victoriously five days before his execution.

As described in the New Testament, palm leaves and clothing were spread out as a way for Jesus when he rode on a donkey, which Christians universally believe was the fulfillment of Zechariah 9: 9, which foretold that the “King of Zion” would ride on a donkey. “Baby donkey.”

People take part in the Palm Sunday procession on April 10, 2022 in Jerusalem. Palm Sunday was celebrated last Sunday before Easter for the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem and a memorial to the Palm branch was placed in its path.

People take part in the Palm Sunday procession on April 10, 2022 in Jerusalem. Palm Sunday was celebrated last Sunday before Easter for the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem and a memorial to the Palm branch was placed in its path.
(Photo by Mostafa Alkharuf / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The holiday comes as tourists return to the Holy Land after two years of epidemic-related disruptions amid growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians over the recent Palestinian offensive in the occupied West Bank.

A Canadian priest who was jailed for 51 days after talking to a trucker convoy has complained of prison abuse

Christian worshipers, carrying palm fronds and olive branches, reacted to the event by heading to the Old City of Jerusalem from the summit of Mount of Olives.

Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week for Christians: Jesus’ entry fulfilled ancient prophecy

People take part in the Palm Sunday procession on April 10, 2022 in Jerusalem.

People take part in the Palm Sunday procession on April 10, 2022 in Jerusalem.
(Photo by Mostafa Alkharuf / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

READ Also  Man Shoots at Staten Island Dog Walker

Christians also made their way from Mount Olive to the Gethsemane Garden, where Jesus prayed to God and betrayed according to the New Testament. The procession eventually passed through the old town.

The Lord’s glorious entrance was the “fulfillment of ancient prophecies” and a “proclamation that Christ was the long-awaited anointed Savior,” Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Indian Land, South Carolina, and an assistant professor at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina, shared with Gadget Clock Digital via email.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Palm #Sunday #sees #thousands #Christians #mark #triumphal #entry #Jerusalem #tensions

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment