Pamela Anderson ‘SLAMS biopic Pam And Tommy’

Pamela Anderson has reportedly branded upcoming Hulu present Pam And Tommy, about her romance with Tommy Lee, ‘a joke and low cost knock-off’.

The present hit headlines final week when first look photographs confirmed Lily James, 32, and Sebastian Stan, 38, bear an uncanny likeness to the enduring couple, nevertheless it appears the mannequin, 53, is lower than impressed on the forthcoming present.

Insiders instructed The Solar that the star deems the ‘God terrible’ programme ‘a joke’ and has by no means heard of Lily or Sebastian, who’ve already been praised for his or her transformation – though seemingly with out Pamela’s seal of approval.

Pam And Tommy relies on the mannequin’s three-year marriage to rock star Tommy – which noticed them tie the knot in 1995 and participate of their infamous intercourse tape.

The supply stated: ‘One of many iconic star’s pals instructed The Solar: ‘Pamela has no intention of watching this God terrible present, completely not. By no means…

‘She’s by no means heard of the actors enjoying her or Tommy, and would not care to know them. She and her household assume the present is an inexpensive knock-off.’

The insider then added: ‘The entire thing is a joke to them.’

Seeing double: Lily’s outfit (left) gave the impression to be impressed by Pam’s 1996 film Barb Wire, in addition to from a purple carpet look she made in 1995 (proper)

Lily and Sebastian confirmed off their unimaginable resemblances to the previous couple on Friday as they appeared to imitate the well-known 2005 picture of Pamela, 53, tugging on Tommy’s, 58, nipple ring together with her tooth.

Whereas a unique snap noticed Lily in an all-black leather-based outfit that highlighted her cleavage in a black leather-based vest as she reworked into the blonde bombshell.

The raunchy photographs had been shared on the Twitter web page for the Pam And Tommy collection on Friday.

Whirlwind romance: Pam And Tommy relies on the mannequin’s tumultuous three-year marriage to rock star Tommy Lee – which noticed them tie the knot in 1995 and participate of their infamous intercourse tape (pictured in 1995)

In and out character: Lily, pictured out of character, left, in 2020 and dressed as Pamela, proper, within the new racy first look snaps

They tweeted: ‘Right here’s a peek at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu . Primarily based on the true scandal that began all of it, that includes Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @SethRogen … able to rewind? #PamAndTommy.’

Within the raunchy black-and-white picture, Sebastian went shirtless with drawn on inkings, he additionally wore a pair of high-waisted denims, chain belt and a padlock necklace.

The actor sported an identical shaggy hairdo and soul patch to the Mötley Crüe drummer. Lily wore a racy plaid prime and confirmed off a Barb Wire tattoo on her arm, whereas additionally sporting her blond wig styled up.