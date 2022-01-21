Pamela Anderson splits from husband Dan Hayhurst after one year of marriage



Pamela Anderson is asking it quits together with her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst, after one year of marriage.

The “Baywatch” alum, 54, has break up from the bodyguard, her rep confirmed to Individuals journal. The couple had been dwelling in her native Canada since exchanging their nuptials on the star’s Vancouver Island house.

Anderson was confirmed to be courting Hayhurst simply seven months after she break up from her ex-husband Jon Peters.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 on Christmas Eve in an intimate ceremony.

On Thursday, a supply informed Us Weekly that regardless of assembly early on throughout the pandemic, the 2 merely haven’t “been getting alongside” in current months.

“Pamela rushed into [the] marriage,” the insider maintained to the outlet, including that Anderson, was “having regrets” about their relationship and “the spark has light.”

The outlet pressed by their supply that Hayhurst is hoping Anderson will rethink breaking off their marriage and “actually needs to make the marriage work.”

An extra perception from a second supply claimed Hayhurst’s kids are “heartbroken” with the dissolution however extra so as a result of of the alleged method wherein Anderson “left Dan and his youngsters with out a single goodbye.”

Reps for Anderson didn’t instantly reply to Fox Information Digital’s request remark.

Anderson was beforehand married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998. The previous it-couple share sons Brandon Thomas, 25, and Dylan, 24.

The actress later married, then divorced Child Rock in 2006 earlier than marrying and divorcing producer Rick Solomon twice — in 2007 and once more in 2013.

In January 2021, the Playboy mannequin confronted backlash the week she married Hayhurst from a girl named Carey, who claimed Anderson had an affair with Hayhurst and was chargeable for Carey’s failed relationship with him.