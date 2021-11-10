Pamela McCorduck, Historian of Artificial Intelligence, Dies at 80



Ms. McCordk’s “powers of observation” and “conversational style” elevate her book above all others in an attempt to explain artificial intelligence to a wider audience, Philip Mirovsky wrote in a review of the 25th anniversary edition of AI magazine. “Machine Who Thinks,” which includes a long appendix updating the history of AI up to 2004.

Ms. McCordak’s “Machines Who Think”, published in 1979, traces the early history of artificial intelligence.

Pamela Anne McCordak was born on 27 October 1940 in Liverpool, England, after being bombed by a German Luftwaffe. When she was 6 years old, she moved to the United States with her parents, Jack and Hilda (Bond) McCordak, and her two younger siblings, who are twins.

Her father had a beauty college, where her mother was a beautician and teacher. The family first moved to Stamford, Conn., Before moving several times. Settled here. She graduated from high school in Rutherford, NJ, and a degree in English composition and literature from Berkeley in 1960. Ten years later, she earned a master’s degree in English literature at Columbia University.

The result of his work with Professor Feigenbaum and Feldman was “Computer and Thought,” published in 1963. She called herself a “gopher” for them, but Professor Figenbaum said she was needed for their project. After leaving Berkeley in 1965 to start a computer science department at Stanford University and to guide the Stanford Computation Center, he continued to associate with Professor Figenbom for many years as his executive assistant.

She met Professor Trab at Stanford and they married in 1969. (Her first marriage, to Thomas Telefsen, ended in divorce.) The following year he moved to Seattle, where he taught at the University of Washington; A year later he moved to Pittsburgh. Around the same time, she published two novels: “Familiar Relationships” (1971), the story of a family set in Liverpool in 1944, and “Working to the End” (1972), about a clever female scientist in a love triangle with her brother. -Sasare.

At Carnegie Mellon, where she taught English, Ms. McCordak became acquainted with computer scientists working on artificial intelligence, and she became particularly close to Professor Simon, who pioneered the idea that computers could display artificial intelligence reflecting human thought.

In 2019, she said in an oral history interview with Carnegie Mellon, she often offered Professor Simon a glass of sherry on her way home from her home in Pittsburgh, and they discussed artificial intelligence, linguistics, music and art.