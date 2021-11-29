PAN Aadhaar Card Alert slightest mistake lead to fraud and theft of personal data take care of these things

Photocopy of PAN and Aadhar card should be kept with you. Because these documents can be needed anywhere. At the same time, never give the original copy of Aadhar and PAN card to anyone else for photocopying.

PAN, Aadhaar Card Alert! PAN and Aadhar card is an essential document. Without Aadhar card you cannot take advantage of any government scheme. Whereas without PAN card, you cannot fill bank account and ITR. Both these cards contain all that information related to you. On the basis of which one can easily get your old records, address, phone number and bank related details.

If there is a slight mistake then all this information can fall in the wrong hands and you can be cheated. So whenever you use them, be careful. So here we are going to tell you some important things. By following which you can avoid being a victim of fraud.

Do not share details with unknown people You should not share information related to Aadhar card and PAN with unknown persons. If you are sharing the Aadhaar number with anyone, then find out for what purpose it will be used. Do not forget to bring both the photocopies of Aadhar and PAN card home. Remove all digital copies of your documents from your personal computer and phone. Along with this, whenever someone has to give a photo copy of Aadhaar and PAN, then definitely cross it like a cheque.

Carry photo copy of PAN, Aadhar You should always carry photo copy of PAN and Aadhar card with you. Because these documents can be needed anywhere. At the same time, never give the original copy of Aadhar and PAN card to anyone else for photocopying. Because he can harm you by making more than one copy.

Also read: After someone’s death, what to do with his PAN, Aadhar and necessary documents, know the details here

Keep checking CIBIL Score – You should regularly check your Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) Score from time to time. If you have any wrong entry in your CIBIL portal, then there is a possibility that you have become a victim of fraud. If this happens, contact the authorities immediately.