PAN Aadhaar link PAN and Aadhaar not being linked due to mismatch of information then follow this method

11 seconds ago
If there is a mistake in PAN or Aadhaar, it can be rectified. To rectify the mistake in the PAN card, you have to apply by visiting the website of onlineservices.nsdl.

PAN Aadhaar link: The last date for linking PAN Aadhar is 31 March 2022. If you have not linked your PAN and Aadhaar yet, then the Income Tax Department can cancel your PAN card. Along with this fine can also be imposed. In such a situation, linking of Aadhar and PAN card should be done as soon as possible. Many people are facing problem in linking due to mismatch information in Aadhaar and PAN. If this is the case with you too, then there is no need to worry. Because here you are going to tell how to link if there is mismatch information in Aadhaar and PAN.

Benefits of Aadhar-PAN – Through Aadhar card, the benefits of all the schemes of the government reach the beneficiaries. Be it One Nation One Ration Card or PM Kisan Samman Nidhi or Antyodaya Anna Yojana, the benefits of all these schemes have reached the people only through Aadhaar card. At the same time, Aadhar card is being used as an identity card in other government departments including banks, pensions, railways.

On the other hand, PAN card is useful for making major financial transactions and filing income tax returns. At the same time, PAN card has also played a big role in taking loan from the bank. In such a situation, both these documents are often used in everyday work.

This information must match – According to the Uni Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuing body of Aadhaar card, the information given in it such as date of birth, gender, name, father / husband’s name should match to link PAN and Aadhaar. If any one of these information also mismatch, then your Aadhaar and PAN will not be linked. If you have a similar problem with you, then for this you will have to correct the wrong information given in one of the Aadhaar or PAN cards.

Do these things to rectify the mistake – If there is a mistake in PAN or Aadhaar, it can be rectified. To rectify the mistake in the PAN card, you have to apply by visiting the website of onlineservices.nsdl. On the other hand, to rectify the mistake in the Aadhar card, you have to apply by visiting the website of UIDAI.


