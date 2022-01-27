PAN Aadhaar Link This is the last date to link PAN Aadhaar do this work if the date of birth is different

PAN-Aadhaar Link : Aadhar card and PAN card have become very important documents in today’s time. While Aadhaar is the means of identification, PAN card has become a document used in banking and financial use. Let us tell you that without Aadhar card, benefits like Government Scheme, Subsidy, Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ujjwala Yojana are not available. On the other hand, without PAN card, bank account and income tax return cannot be filed.

In such a situation, the government has ordered to link these two documents. Whose last date is near. But the date of birth is different in the Aadhaar and PAN card of many people, due to which these two documents of many people are not getting linked. So here we are going to tell its solution. Let’s know about it…

This is the last date for linking PAN-Aadhaar- There are many benefits of linking PAN card and Aadhar card. Keeping this in mind, the government has ordered to link these two documents. If you have not linked your Aadhaar and PAN yet, then hurry up. Because the last date for linking Aadhaar-PAN is 31 March 2022.

If the PAN-Aadhaar is not linked by the due date, then the Income Tax Department can cancel your PAN card. Therefore, make sure to link PAN-Aadhaar before the last date.

Also read: UIDAI took this big decision, crores of Aadhar card holders will benefit – check details

Do this if the date of birth is different in PAN-Aadhaar

, If the date of birth is different in your PAN and Aadhar card, then one of them will have to be corrected.

, To correct the PAN card, correct it by going to the Income Tax website with all the documents.

, Apart from this, to correct the Aadhar card, get all the documents corrected by visiting the nearest Aadhar card center.

, After this, you get the date of birth correct by paying the required fee and link the date of birth of both together.