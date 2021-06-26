PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Extended To 30 September – Got three months more time to link PAN and Aadhaar, last date fixed as 30 September

The government on Friday extended the deadline for various types of income tax compliances. Take these steps to link PAN and Aadhaar.

New Delhi. In the exercise of linking PAN with Aadhaar, the Central Government has extended its dates, giving relief to the general public. Now the last date to add them has been made 30 September. With this, the government has extended the deadline for deduction of tax including investment in residential house and payment under the dispute resolution scheme.

Read More: Investors are not excited by the announcements of Reliance Industries, loss of 1.30 lakh crores in two days

The amount paid will be tax free

The government on Friday extended the deadline for various types of income tax compliances. It says that the amount paid by an employer to workers for corona treatment will be tax free. With this, the ex-gratia payment received by the family members from the employer in respect of the death of an employee due to corona will be exempt from income tax.

The Income Tax Department said in a statement that the payment deadline for the dispute resolution scheme has been extended by two months to August 31. Taxpayers can pay it by 31 October with additional interest.

Last date extended from three months to 30th September

The last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking has been extended from three months to September 30, 2021. The deadline for employees to submit Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate in Form 16 has also been extended till July 31. Many of you may not have linked Aadhaar with PAN yet. If it has been done then the way to find out about it is very easy.

Read More: Gold Silver Price Today: Great opportunity to buy gold and silver, know how much it became cheaper

1. First of all visit the website of Income Tax Department https:// www. incometaxindiaefiling. gov. Go to /home. Here you will see the option of Link Aadhar on the left side. After clicking on this link a new page will open where link will be the option of Aadhaar.

2. On this page you will get the option of Click here at the top. After clicking on it, you will be asked for your PAN number and Aadhaar number. You have to click on the View Link Aadhar Status button.

3. If your PAN card is linked with your Aadhar card then you will get the message “Your pan is linked to aadhar number XXXXXXXX134”. In this way you can easily know whether your Aadhar is linked with PAN card or not.

4. If you have not yet linked PAN with Aadhaar, follow the procedure mentioned above. In this way you can link PAN with Aadhaar.