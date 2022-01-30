PAN, Aadhaar, Passport, DL…One Digital ID for all- Know what is Narendra Modi government’s plan PAN, Aadhaar, Passport, DL…One Digital ID for all: Know what is IT Ministry plan under BJP PM Narendra Modi Govt’s Plan – PAN, Aadhaar, Passport, DL…One Digital ID for Everyone- Know what is Narendra Modi Government’s plan

Apart from “FDI”, the new framework also proposed three major architectural patterns for several government agencies.

The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can bring a digital ID for everyone in the coming times. Actually, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has proposed a new model of “Federated Digital Identities (FDI). Under this, multiple digital IDs of a person (such as PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, DL and Passport Number) can be linked, saved and accessed through a different type of ID.

This draft proposal of the ministry has been seen by “The Indian Express”. The ministry has suggested in this that these digital IDs will give people the option of “keeping these IDs in control” and choosing which ID they want to use for what purpose / purpose.

As per the proposal, “FDI” will also act as a key to a registry where all the different state and central IDs can be saved/stored. People can use the digital ID “for authentication and availing other third party services through eKYC with consent”.

Not only this, the draft proposal says that all digital IDs of a person can be linked with each other. This thing will eliminate the need of repeated verification process.

Ministry of India Enterprise Architecture (INDEA) 2.0 [India Enterprise Architecture (IndEA) 2.0.] Under this proposal has been introduced. It is believed that this proposal can be made public soon. It was told that the ministry would seek comments on this by February 27.

IndEA was first proposed and designed in the year 2017 “to enable alignment of IT development with the business vision of Government organizations”. The framework has been updated since then.

In version 2.0, InDEA proposes a framework that allows public as well as private sector companies to build an IT architecture to deliver “comprehensive and integrated services to customers” (“that may be beyond their organizational boundaries”) and enables the design.