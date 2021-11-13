PAN card can be made even before the age of 18, this is the easy way

PAN cards are usually obtained after the age of 18 years, but it can also be made now before the age of 18 years. If you want to get a PAN card made for your children, then you can know these instructions.

PAN card is used as an important document. It is used from financial transactions to other identity cards. PAN card is used for money transfer in government offices as well as setting up of bank accounts and making investments at any location. PAN cards are usually obtained after the age of 18 years, but it can also be made now before the age of 18 years. If you want to get a PAN card made for your children, then you can know these instructions.

PAN card of a child below 18 years of age

If you want to apply for a PAN card for a child below the age of 18 years, then it should be known that no minor can apply for a PAN card on his own. The parents of the child can apply for this. Let’s know this simple way to apply…

how to apply

First of all visit the official website of NSDL.

Now fill all the information required by the website by selecting the correct option including the proof of age of the minor and other important documents like the photograph of the parents.

It is to be noted that, only parents can file FIR against their children.

After that you pay the fee of Rs 107 and submit the application form.

You will receive a receipt number through which you can track your application.

PAN card will reach you within 15 days of successful verification.

Read also: Great scheme of LIC! Once the premium is deposited, you will get Rs 12,000 every month, it is also easy to take a loan

These documents are required