PAN Card: If you have also got married, then get these changes done in PAN card soon, otherwise there may be trouble.

PAN card is used as an essential document in today’s time. From filing income tax returns to making transactions of large sums in the bank, it is used. Apart from this, it is also used for many important works. If you have got a PAN card made earlier and you are married, then it is necessary for you to change your surname and address. So that there is no problem at the time of any important work. Here you will be told how you can make changes in your PAN card.

In this way, you can change the surname and address

First you have to click on the link https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html.

After that you can now fill the application form.

It needs to be noted that all the necessary information given here should be filled.

After that you have to submit online.

Now select the cell which is created in front of your name and enter your PAN in the form.

After this, the information given in the form will have to be verified.

For verification you have to click on ‘Validate’ option.

After that you have to proceed further by clicking on the ‘Submit’ button.

110 rupees will have to be paid

After filling the form completely, you will now have to proceed towards the payment. You will have to pay Rs 110 for your address in India and Rs 1020 for your address outside India through online net banking or through your debit, credit or cash card. After the payment is done, you have to download and fill the PAN application form. After this you can take out the hard copy of this form through a printout. Now paste your two passport size photographs on the form and sign on it.

this work is also necessary

Let us tell you that the necessary documents have to be self-attested along with the application form. Without doing this, no changes can be made in your PAN. After this, if you have applied for NSDL, then the application has to be sent to NSDL through post. Through this process, you can make changes in your PAN card.