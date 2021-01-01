PAN support must be linked SBI says: Warning! SBI users should do this immediately, otherwise it will be difficult to make payment – vigilant SBI account users need to link page support otherwise your service may be affected

This news is very important for you if you have an SBI account. In fact, SBI has issued a warning. The bank said customers need to take immediate action. State Bank of India has started sending instructions to all its account holders to attach some documents to the account. SBI account holders will have to link their PAN with Aadhar card. They want to do this by the end of September.

SBI has warned its customers that if they fail to link the PAN to their Aadhaar card number, they may face difficulties in banking services. However, it is not known which services will be delayed or which services will not be made available to users. It is clear that SBI wants its account holders to act on it immediately.



SBI relied on Twitter to post the message. The company tweeted, “We recommend our customers link to their PAN base to avoid any inconvenience and enjoy uninterrupted banking service.” It has also been said that linking pan-base is mandatory. However, for those who do not link their PAN and Aadhar card, their Aadhar card has been deactivated. This simply means that SBI account holders will not be able to make many financial transactions.

Linking PAN-Aadhar card is a government requirement and SBI has been linked to ensure that people have done it. This message is being sent to more and more people through SBI. SBI is the largest bank in India. It has millions of account holders and wants to send messages to all concerned.

If you also have an SBI account and you want to enjoy all its benefits, it is better to heed SBI’s hints early. However, the income tax payer does not want to deactivate his PAN card.

The basic idea behind linking both PAN and Aadhar card is to help the income tax administration to better track all financial transactions and ensure payment of all relevant taxes.

How to link PAN card-Aadhar card:



First go to the Income Tax Department website. This is https://incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/default.aspx.

You can also visit onlinesbi.com. From here you can click on the ‘Linking PAN with Aadhaar’ tab. This will take you directly to the PAN-Aadhar card online form.

Then click on the link for Pan-Aadhaar link. A separate page will then open through a pop-up window. This new page will be https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar

Then enter your name, PAN number and Aadhaar number. Make sure that the Aadhaar number and name are the same as printed on your Aadhaar card. Also, remember that your name, date of birth and gender should match your base.