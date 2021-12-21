Entertainment

Panama Papers leak case Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioned by enforcement directorate 5 hours related to bachchan family.

Panama Papers leak case Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioned by enforcement directorate 5 hours related to bachchan family.
Panama Papers leak case Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioned by enforcement directorate 5 hours related to bachchan family.

Panama Papers leak case Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioned by enforcement directorate 5 hours related to bachchan family.

Enforcement Directorate questioned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for five hours in Panama Papers leak case. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate of Delhi on Monday in the Panama Papers leak case. It is being told that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also given some key documents to the ED during interrogation.

According to media reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been questioned in relation to Amic Partners Private Limited Company based in Virgin Island. It is being told that what has been the annual turnover of the company from the year 2005 to the year 2008 and the information related to the bank has also been taken from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Let us tell you that there are reports of around 500 people being involved in the Panama Papers case. In such a situation, the names of many artists are also included in this list. This is the third time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been summoned by the ED. But before this Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not go before the ED twice for investigation.

Aishwarya had sought suspension of the summons. He was then issued summons on November 9. This is the first time that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been questioned by the ED for a lengthy 5 hours. It is also coming out in the report that Aishwarya’s parents and brother were shareholders in this company. Aishwarya has also been questioned by the ED regarding this.

What is this Panama Papers case

The question also arises that what is this Panama Papers case in which 500 Indian people are named. In the year 2016, some papers were leaked from Britain’s Mossakafonseka firm. associated with tax evasion. 500 Indians are named in this paper who have evaded tax worth crores of rupees. The name of the Bachchan family is also included in this paper.

Sanjay Raut questioned the government

Let us tell you that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has questioned the government after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was called for questioning by the ED. According to media reports, Sanjay Raut has said in response to a question that Aishwarya has been given notice because Jaya Bachchan is with the opposition MPs. After this notice will also be sent to his son, grandson and granddaughter.

In 2005, Aishwarya was made a shareholder of this company.

Let us tell you that information about 4 companies of Bachchan family was revealed in these papers. The capital of all the companies has been told from 5 thousand to 50 thousand dollars. This company of Bachchan family does shipping work. Where there is a deal worth crores about the ship. However, this company started in 2005 was closed in 2008. In 2005, Aishwarya was made a shareholder of this company.

ED asked this question to Aishwarya

What is the relation of you and your family with the registered company? Your father, mother and brother were shareholders in this company, what information do you have related to this? Many similar questions were asked to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan within five hours. Aishwarya was asked if her father K. Rai, mother Vrinda Rai and brother Aditya Rai were also partners in the company?

Panama Papers leak case Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioned by enforcement directorate 5 hours related to bachchan family, read here in details

