Panama Papers leak case Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioned by enforcement directorate 5 hours related to bachchan family.

Enforcement Directorate questioned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for five hours in Panama Papers leak case. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate of Delhi on Monday in the Panama Papers leak case. It is being told that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also given some key documents to the ED during interrogation.

According to media reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been questioned in relation to Amic Partners Private Limited Company based in Virgin Island. It is being told that what has been the annual turnover of the company from the year 2005 to the year 2008 and the information related to the bank has also been taken from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Let us tell you that there are reports of around 500 people being involved in the Panama Papers case. In such a situation, the names of many artists are also included in this list. This is the third time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been summoned by the ED. But before this Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not go before the ED twice for investigation.

Aishwarya had sought suspension of the summons. He was then issued summons on November 9. This is the first time that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been questioned by the ED for a lengthy 5 hours. It is also coming out in the report that Aishwarya’s parents and brother were shareholders in this company. Aishwarya has also been questioned by the ED regarding this.