Pancham da’s father bowed his head after listening to this song filmed on Zeenat Aman, went out of the studio without saying anything

RD Burman has made Hindi cinema musical with his melodious songs. Even today, youth not only listens to Pancham Da’s songs but also brings them down in itself. RD Burman is an ‘Institute’ in itself. But do you know that once RD Burman had composed a song that made his father SD Burman very angry after hearing it. This story is mentioned in a book written on SD Burman, ‘SD Burman: The World of Music’.

In the year 1971, when RD Burman composed a song for the film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', Pancham da's father got angry after hearing it.

Pancham da was making the song ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ filmed on Zeenat Aman at that time. This song of the film was a super hit, which is still very much liked today. But RD Burman’s father bowed his head after listening to this song.

This story has been mentioned in the book written on SD Burman – ‘When SD Burman listened to the recording of the song ‘Dum Maro Dum’ made by the son, the father was very disappointed to hear the song. He taught music to his son from childhood. But the son made such a song that he felt that son Rahul had forgotten what he had taught his son since childhood. That day Rahul Dev (RD) saw his father bowing his head while listening to the song and leaving the studio.

Devanand is seen speaking a line in the song of this film – ‘Ram ka naam badnaam na karo’. The story behind this was once shared by RD Burman in an interview. He had told that one day RD Burman was sitting in the studio with Anand Bakshi and was working on the song of this film. That’s when Dev Anand took entry in the studio. When Dev Anand came there, it came out from his mouth – ‘Don’t defame Ram’s name.’ When RD Burman and Anand Bakshi heard it, they decided to keep it in the song of the film.