Panchayat elections canceled in Madhya Pradesh amid growing outbreak of Omicron

Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh have been canceled in view of the increasing outbreak of the new variant of Corona, Omicron. The Shivraj government of Madhya Pradesh decided to cancel the panchayat elections in the cabinet meeting held on Sunday. After getting the approval of the cabinet, this proposal will be sent to the governor. After getting approval from the Governor, the ordinance for Panchayat elections will be repealed.

The post Panchayat elections canceled in Madhya Pradesh amid growing outbreak of Omicron appeared first on Jansatta.

#Panchayat #elections #canceled #Madhya #Pradesh #growing #outbreak #Omicron