Panchvarshiya Yojana| भारत की पंचवर्षीय योजनाएँ | Five Year Plans

भारत की पंचवर्षीय योजनाएँ | Five Year Plan | पंचवर्षीय योजना क्या है | Panchvarshiya Yojana

By the central authorities, a 5 yr plan applied each 5 years for the event of individuals socially and economically of the nation. 5 yr plans are centralized & built-in nationwide financial program. The first 5 yr plan was launched in 1951 and the final twelfth 5 yr plan in 2017. Underneath the 5 yr Plan or Panchvarsiya Yojana, varied schemes launched for the welfare of the individuals of the nation and supplied providers for employment alternatives, agricultural providers, and many others

Industrial Growth, Agricultural Growth, New job alternatives, making individuals self-development, employment alternatives, and many others these are the principle motive to implement the Five Year Plans (Panchvarsiya Yojana). On this article, you’ll be able to examine the Five yr Plan’s all particulars like पंचवर्षीय योजना क्या है? , Goal of 5 yr plan in India, Record of all Five yr plans, and many others

पंचवर्षीय योजना क्या है?

The Five Year Plan was implementing by the Central authorities for the social and financial welfare of the citizen of the nation and ready by the Planning fee from 1950 to 2014 and after 2014, Niti Ayog dealt with the Five Year plan.

Distinction between Planning Fee and Niti Ayog:

Nitiayog doesn’t have the authority to allot funds within the 5 yr scheme

Niti ayog act as a advisory physique solely, doesn’t have authority to take any choice on the behalf of any state

NitiAyog resolve the rules for the Five yr Plan

Panchvarshiya Yojana Key Highlights

Article Five Year Plan (Panchvarsiya Yojana) Class Central Authorities Scheme Five Year Plan Began 1951 Launched by GOI Complete 5 yr plan 13 Planning Fee began on 1950 Niti Ayog Launched 2015 Goal Offering Employment job alternative, agriculture providers and varied welfare providers Beneficiary Indian Citizen Five yr plan previous official web site planningcommission.gov.in/ Five yr plan web site https://niti.gov.in Panchvarshiya Yojana

Record of Five Year Plans

First Five Year Plan 1951 to 1956 Concentrate on Agriculture Sector and

main initiatives began corresponding to

Hirakund Dam, Bhakra Nangal Dam Second Five yr Plan 1956 to 1961 Focus: Industrial Growth

Institution: Rourkela, Bhilai,

Durgapur metal crops. Third Five Year Plan 1961 to 1966 Inexperienced Revolution had began Fourth Five Year Plan 1969 to 1974 Self Reliance and Agriculture &

Industrial Growth Fifth Five Year Plan 1974 to 1978 poverty alleviation and self-reliance Sixth Five Year Plan 1980 to 1985 Poverty alleviation, financial improvement,

modernization and self-reliance Seventh Five Year Plan 1985 to 1990 employment, training and public well being Eighth Five Year Plan 1992 to 1997 Inhabitants improve, construct establishments,

Panchyati Raj, Municipality, and many others Ninth Five Year Plan 1997 to 2002 Make institutes self sustaining Tenth Five Year Plan 2002 to 2007 Schooling, agriculture and

new employment improvement Eleventh Five Year Plan 2007 to 2012 Began Pradhan Mantri Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana,

Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana, Rajiv Awas Yojana and many others Twelfth Five Year Plan 2012 to 2017 Financial improvement was

diminished from 9 proportion to eight Panchvarshiya Yojana

First Five Year Plan (प्रथम पंचवर्षीय योजना)

The primary five-year plan was began in 1951-1956 which is predicated on the Herald Domar, began by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1951.The Chairman of the Planning Fee was Indian first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The primary goal of the first 5-year plan was the event of agriculture. The expansion price goal of the primary 5-year plan was 2.1% and achieved a 3.6% progress price. The foremost initiatives began within the 1st five-year plan was Bhakra Nagal, Hirakud, Damodar Valley, and many others

1st 5 yr plan key highlights

Began: 1 April 1951 to 31 March 1956

Chairman of the Planning Fee: Jawaharlal Nehru

Mannequin: Based mostly on the Harrod-Domar mannequin.

Precedence: Growth of Agriculture

Goal Progress Fee: 2.1%

Achieved: 3.6%

Goal of First Five Year Plan

Agriculture Growth

Dam Development

Irrigation Work

Give a spot to dwell to the refugees

A number of sorts of improvement

Second Five Year Plan (1956 to 1961)

The second 5 yr plan was began in 1956-1961 which is predicated on the PC Mahalanobis mannequin, began by India first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on 1956.The Chairman of Planning Fee was Indian first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The primary goal of the 2nd 5 yr plan was improvement of agriculture and business. The expansion price goal of the second 5 yr plan was 4.5% and achieved 4.2% progress price. The foremost initiatives began within the 2nd 5 yr plan was Rourkela, Bhilai, Durgapur metal crops and began Bharat Sahayata Membership

2nd 5 yr plan key highlights

Began: 1 April 1956 to 31 March 1961

Chairman of the Planning Fee: Jawaharlal Nehru

Mannequin: Based mostly on the PC Mahalanobis mannequin

Precedence: Growth of Agriculture and Industries

Goal Progress Fee: 4.5%

Achieved: 4.2%

Goal of Second Five Year Plan

Agriculture Growth

Trade Growth

Institution: Rourkela, Bhilai, Durgapur metal crops Irrigation Work

Began: Bharat Sahayata Membership

Third Five Year Plan (1961 to 1966)

The third 5 yr plan was began in 1961 to 1966, began by India first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on 1961.The Chairman of Planning Fee was Indian first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The threerd 5 yr plan primarily based on John Sandy and Sukhmoy Chakraborty mannequin. The primary goal of the third 5 yr plan was improvement of agriculture, business and self reliance. The expansion price goal of the third 5 yr plan was 5.6% and achieved 3.2% progress price. The Inexperienced Revolution began within the third 5 yr plan.

third 5 yr plan key highlights

Began: 1 April 1961 to 31 March 1966

Chairman of the Planning Fee: Jawaharlal Nehru

Based mostly on: John Sandy and Sukhmoy Chakraborty mannequin

Precedence: Self Reliance and Growth of Agriculture & Industries

Goal Progress Fee: 5.6%

Achieved: 3.2%

Goal of Third Five Year Plan

Agriculture Growth

Trade Growth

Self Reliance is the principle focus of the Five Year third Plan

Began: Harit Kranti/ Inexperienced Revolutionary

Promote the work of agriculture

Promote the training of the kids

Construct colleges in rural areas

Dam and irrigation work

Wheat manufacturing began

Cement and chemical fertilizer manufactured

Some Essential Factors

1962: Indo-China struggle

1965: Indo Pak struggle

1966: Drought

Plan Vacation

In 1966 to 1969 the Five yr plan stopped attributable to failure of the third 5 yr plan and this era is named Plan Vacation. For the subsequent 3 yr. Yearly planning was applied.

Fourth Five Year Plan (1969 to 1974)

The fourth 5 yr plan was began in 1969-1974 which is Based mostly on Ashok Rudra and AS Manne mannequin, began by Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.The Chairman of Planning Fee was Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The primary goal of the 4th 5 yr plan was improvement of agriculture and Irrigation. The expansion price goal of the second 5 yr plan was 5.7% and achieved 3.4% progress price. The foremost activity occurred within the 4th 5 yr plan was 14 banks nationalized and ISRO established

4th 5 yr plan key highlights

Began: 1 April 1969 to 31 March 1974

Chairman of the Planning Fee: Indira Gandhi

Mannequin: Based mostly on Ashok Rudra and AS Manne mannequin

Precedence: Growth of Agriculture and Irrigation

Goal Progress Fee: 5.7%

Achieved: 3.4%

Goal of Fourth Five Year Plan

Agriculture Growth

Irrigation Growth

14 banks nationalized

Institution: ISRO

Industries established in rural areas

Shaped: Public Distribution System (PDS)

Fifth Five Year Plan (1974 to 1978)

The fifth 5 yr plan was began in 1974-1978 which is Based mostly on D.P Dhar mannequin, began by Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The primary goal of the 5th 5 yr plan was improvement of poverty alleviation and self reliance. The expansion price goal of the fifth 5 yr plan was 4.4% and achieved 4.5% progress price. In 1975 the TPP (Twenty Level Program) poverty removing marketing campaign was began.

Essential Level

This plan was terminated prematurely.

Indira Gandhi’s authorities fell inside 4 years attributable to re-election. Later the Morarji Desai authorities of Janata Occasion got here.

Myrdal had given a plan for backward international locations which is named Rolling Plan. I

It was accepted by the Janata Occasion in 1978 beneath the management of Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

This 5 yr plan was of solely 4 years.

fifth 5 yr plan key highlights

Began: 1 April 1974to 31 March 1978

Chairman of the Planning Fee: Indira Gandhi

Mannequin: D.P Dhar mannequin

Precedence: Growth of poverty alleviation and self reliance

Goal Progress Fee: 4.4%

Achieved: 4.5%

Goal of Fifth Five Year Plan

Gramin Banks began

The primary goal: take away poverty

Social Forestry Scheme began

Freeway System undertaking began to construct nationwide highways

The TPP (Twenty Level Program) poverty removing marketing campaign was began

Second Planning Vacation (1979-1980)

As a consequence of re-election, the federal government of Indira Gandhi may final solely 4 years. Mr. morarji desai stopped the 5 yr plan and make yearly plans.

Sixth Five Year Plan (1980 to 1985)

The sixth 5 yr plan was began in 1980-1985, began by Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The primary goal of the 6th 5 yr plan was improvement of poverty alleviation and self reliance. The expansion price goal of the sixth 5 yr plan was 5.2% and achieved 5.7% progress price. Rural Growth Financial institution Nabard was established in sixth 5 yr plan. Numerous schemes launched associated to rural unemployment, property alleviation and many others was launched.

sixth 5 yr plan key highlights

Began: April 1980 to March 1985

Chairman of the Planning Fee: Indira Gandhi

Precedence: Financial Growth and eradication of poverty

Goal Progress Fee: 5.2%

Achieved: 5.7%

Goal of Sixth Five Year Plan

Rural Growth Financial institution NABARD Financial institution was established

Present employment alternative

The primary focus was financial improvement and eradication of poverty

Financial liberalization Began

Household planning Began

Seventh Five Year Plan (1985 to 1990)

The seveth 5 yr plans had been began in 1985-1990 began by Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The primary goal of the 7th 5 yr plan was improvement of employment, training and public well being. The expansion price goal of the seventh 5 yr plan was 5% and achieved 6% progress price. The three main schemes launched in seventh 5 yr plan:

Indira Awas Yojana

Jawahar Rojgar Yojana

Nehru Rojgar Yojana

Goal of the 7th 5 yr plan

Present employment alternatives

Meals, Work, and Manufacturing is the precedence of the plan

Growth of the villagers is the principle requirement

To make the financial system stronger

Eighth Five Year Plan (1992-1990)

The eighth 5 yr plans had been began in 1992-1990and the president of the planning fee is PV Narasimha Rao. The primary goal of the 8th 5 yr plan was improvement of employment, training and self reliance. The expansion price goal of the eighth 5 yr plan was 5.6% and achieved 6.8% progress price. Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana began throughout 8 5 yr plan. The primary focus is Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalization (LPG).

eighth 5 yr plan key highlights

Began: April 1992 to March 1990

Chairman of the Planning Fee: PV Narasimha Rao

Mannequin primarily based on: John W. Miller mannequin

Precedence: Employment alternatives, Modernization and self reliance

Goal Progress Fee: 5.6%

Achieved: 6.8%

Goal of the 8 Five Year Plan

The primary precedence of this five-year plan is Schooling Progress, Human progress, and improve the inhabitants

Get rid of Illiteracy

Establishments improvement

Irrigation, transport, and vitality

Make a stronger coverage for Panchayati Raj, Human sources and Municipality

Ninth Five Year Plan (1997 to 2002)

The eighth 5 yr plans had been began in 1997-2002 through the 50th yr of India. The primary precedence of this 9 5 yr plan is equality with human improvement. The goal progress price of the plan is 6.5% and achieved 5.5%. As a consequence of Internation Recession this plan failed. New employment alternatives, improvement in agriculture sector, business improvement, training progress , and many others are the goal of ninth 5 yr plan. The schemes applied on this time are:

Jawahar Gram Samridhi Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Gramodaya Yojana

Swarna Jayanti Gram Swarozgar Yojana

Swarna Jayanti Sehri Employment Scheme

Goal of the 9 5 yr plan

Get rid of Poverty

New employment alternatives

Financial improvement was the precedence of the plan

Tenth Five Year Plan (2002 to 2007)

Get rid of the poverty is the principle precedence of the ten 5 yr plan. The goal progress price of the plan is 8% and achieved 7.7%. Get rid of poverty utterly from the nation is the principle focus and doubling the earnings. Strengthen the financial situation of the nation.

Goal of the ten 5 yr plan

Present employment alternatives

Make individuals self reliance

In 2007, elementary training in its highest rank

Doubling the earnings of the individuals of the nation

Eleventh Five Year Plan (2007–2012)

Enhance the pace of improvement is the principle precedence of this plan. Mr. manmohan singh is the prime minister of the nation at this era. The 11 5 yr planning finished by Rangrajan. Underneath the plan additionally determined to scrub rivers and water. The goal progress price was 8% and achieved 7.9%. a number of new schemes applied and the three most necessary schemes launched:

Pradhan Mantri Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana

Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana

Rajiv Awas Yojana

Goal of the eleventh 5 yr plan

The theme of the plan was quicker and inclusive progress’

Growth of agriculture, business and providers are the principle focus

Present electrical energy providers

Clear water and river

Twelfth Five Year Plan (2012-2017)

The primary goal of the 12 five-year plan was to offer providers corresponding to the event of agriculture, business, training, communication, transportation in rural and concrete areas. Emphasis was given to training, social work, business, vitality

Goal of the 12 5 yr plan

Present electrical energy providers to all rural areas

Clear water service

Banking providers to the entire individual simply

Elimination inequality between castes, girls and boys, and many others

12 Panchavarsiya Yojana (1951 to 2017)

Within the nation whole 12 Five yr plans had been applied and after this Niti Ayog offered a draft motion plan by which 7 years technique ready in addition to 3 yr motion agenda launched.

Conclusion

Hope you’ll like this info associated to panchvarshiya yojana(5 yr plan). For those who nonetheless have a question, you’ll be able to ask us within the remark part. You may also bookmark our website gadgetclock for the most recent Schemes 2021.