Pandemic changed the world of horse auctions
Good breed horses are always a bet on the future, whether you’re on the track and betting on which one will win that day or the owner deciding which mares and sires will produce the best offspring – without evidence for years Of.
But the biggest speculators can be those trying to divinity, foals (under a year old), year olds (more than a year old) or 2-year-olds to emerge as horse champions Or are going to be the top breeding stock.
For the past few weeks, these speculators, known as Pinhookers, have been taking their risk in selling the entire breed run by auctioneer Keeneland in Lexington, Ky. It doesn’t seem to have the same financial constraints. This is a new phenomenon brought on by the pandemic.
Last season, the pandemic forced the traditional world of horse auctions to go online for the first time and brought prices down. This year, 12-day Keeneland sales are on record-setting pace: With two days remaining, it grossed nearly $340 million, compared to a total of $248 million last year. (The record is worth about $380 million.)
“There is such a demand for racehorses,” said Shannon Bishop Arwin, CEO of Keeneland. “We have such variety of buyers in this sale. Earlier, we had fewer buyers buying more horses. Now, we have agents who are enthusiastically proactive with various buyers.”
Pinhookers like Eddie Woods, who bought the annuity for $1.2 million at the start of this year’s sale, are feeling the pressure from online shoppers.
“You have to remember that a lot of people had extra money to spend that they weren’t going to invest it in other things,” Woods said. “So he bought himself a hobby.”
Higher prices are good for sellers, but the question for speculators is what the resale market might look like. Early in their lives, horses are sold on time as they age, and this is a major determinant of price. (Later, their worth is determined by their success on the track.) Many purchased in the past two weeks can be resold in February, just five months from now, as 2-year-olds, when their physical characteristics become more apparent.
The other complicating factor – the increase in the number of online bidders – started at last year’s sales only because of the Covid-19 restrictions. In 2020, online shoppers spent $12.1 million in the same sale. This year, shoppers spent $15.7 million online in just the first six days.
“Covid has made us insensitive to online shopping, where we would have been more compelled to be there in person,” Ms Arvin said.
But buying exercise equipment or even a car online is very different from buying powerful, fast but remarkably fragile animals in the hope that by the age of 3 they will win big on the track. Higher prices only increase the stakes.
“The higher the risk, the higher the rewards,” Woods said. “When you have a top-end horse by a fashionable stallion, and that 2 year old does well in sales, it will be great for you. If it doesn’t get done right, it is going to cost you a lot of money Is.”
The best pinhookers view horse buying as an investment like no other that requires a tremendous upfront outlay of capital. They begin by trying to take away some of the romance, especially for novice investors flush with cash.
“Spread out your risk as much as you can,” said Nick de Merrick, who with his wife Jakie owns de Merrick Thoroughbred Sales. “We have many companions who take pieces of horses we have bought. This gives us the opportunity to go after more expensive horses. It gives us a chance to buy some of them.”
Mr. de Merrick and others run syndicates, which are built for specific horses or structured as an extensive pool. This is basic risk management.
“If a $300,000 annual goes below zero, it’s hard to swallow,” Mr. de Merrick said. “But if you only have 20 percent of that horse, it’s easy to absorb.”
Returns vary widely. He said Mr. De Meric aims to deliver an average return of 17 to 25 per cent when he buys, trains and sells. A bad year is a loss of 7 or 8 percent. Their best year was a return of 43.5 percent to investors after all expenses and fees. It costs about $30,000 to feed, insure, train and transport a horse in the five months between annual and 2-year sales.
“You have to understand, you’re going to swallow some lumps,” said Mr. de Merrick. “It’s a bit of a roller coaster. But the heights are so exhilarating that we forget all the lows.”
Tony Lacey, vice president of sales at Keeneland and a former trainer and jockey, said he saw horse breeders as essentially farmers. “They are raising a crop,” he said. “Cash flow is important. Horse raising is not a cheap activity. A lot of breeders depend on cash flow.”
Last year, sellers of the year had the ability to grab them and see if the market was better for 2-year-olds. It turned out that the market for 2-year-olds was strong in the spring.
“It’s risk management,” said Ciaran Dunne, who owns Wavetree Stables with his wife, Amy. “The average breeder will have 10 to 15 horses. If they take the risk and go to the next level, they can turn $200,000 a year into more. But if they don’t take that money off the table and go for the big payoff, they run the risk of something untoward happening. “
Mr. Dunn bought an annual for $50,000 last year and sold it as a 2-year-old in the spring for $1.2 million. (Across the board, Pinhookers bought more than $36 million in Keeneland last September and sold them at the 2021 Spring Sale.)
Yet Mr. Dunn has suffered greatly over the years, he said. “More horses don’t sell annually than a 2-year-old because they have to do more to get there,” he said. “Athletic skill is the differentiator. But it’s guesswork.”
Even with online shoppers finding their way into the industry, this Wild West is not as much as it may seem. Many agents assessed horses in person over the past year before purchasing. But as buyers got more used to the process this year, that wasn’t always the case. Some buy horses online because they would buy a work of art at Sotheby’s or Christie’s.
“We have seen horsemen work in the same way for decades,” said Ms. Arvin. “It was getting them comfortable that it was good. There was a lot of sales, there was chaos. We were worried about getting it on the internet and losing that enthusiasm. In the end, it’s the love of the horse and the environment.”
And since many horses stayed in Kentucky or at least the United States for training, she said, people on the ground were probably going to be advising buyers, whether in person or online, about training a horse. .
Whether that hobby pays off remains to be seen. Eventually, wealthy buyers have moved into an area of the horse market that has traditionally been risky.
“As pinhookers, we create a good commercial market in the beginning,” said Mr. Wood. “Then the buyer comes along and sees these horses trained and gets a better indication of what the horse will be like on the racetrack. Be it good or bad, people can then decide whether they are going to spend a lot of money on a horse or if the horse they like is not good.
Those answers are a few years away.
