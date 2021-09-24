Pandemic changed the world of horse auctions

Good breed horses are always a bet on the future, whether you’re on the track and betting on which one will win that day or the owner deciding which mares and sires will produce the best offspring – without evidence for years Of.

But the biggest speculators can be those trying to divinity, foals (under a year old), year olds (more than a year old) or 2-year-olds to emerge as horse champions Or are going to be the top breeding stock.

For the past few weeks, these speculators, known as Pinhookers, have been taking their risk in selling the entire breed run by auctioneer Keeneland in Lexington, Ky. It doesn’t seem to have the same financial constraints. This is a new phenomenon brought on by the pandemic.

Last season, the pandemic forced the traditional world of horse auctions to go online for the first time and brought prices down. This year, 12-day Keeneland sales are on record-setting pace: With two days remaining, it grossed nearly $340 million, compared to a total of $248 million last year. (The record is worth about $380 million.)