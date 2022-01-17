Pandit birju maharaj passes away madhuri dixit deepika trained by birju maharaj Biography movies.

Pandit birju maharaj passes away madhuri dixit deepika trained by birju maharaj Biography films.

Information oi-Prachi Dixit

Pandit Birju Maharaj, widespread on the planet by the identify of Kathak Emperor, died of a coronary heart assault on the age of 83. On Monday morning itself, info has come out on this regard that Birju Maharaj, who has made his mark on the planet of dance and artwork, has left this world.

In keeping with ANI report, Birju Maharaj suffered a coronary heart assault on Sunday Raj at his Delhi residence. It’s being advised that he was taking part in together with his grandson throughout this time. That is when this incident occurred. Whereas taking part in, Birju Maharaj’s well being deteriorated and he fainted. After this Birju Maharaj was taken to the close by Saket Hospital.

After the investigation, the docs formally introduced that he was lifeless. Allow us to inform you that with the information of the loss of life of Birju Maharaj, Bollywood has additionally suffered a serious setback. Padma Vibhushan awardee Birju Maharaj has additionally trained Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit for a lot of huge movies.