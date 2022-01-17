Pandit birju maharaj passes away madhuri dixit deepika trained by birju maharaj Biography movies.

Entertainment

1 min ago
Pandit Birju Maharaj, widespread on the planet by the identify of Kathak Emperor, died of a coronary heart assault on the age of 83. On Monday morning itself, info has come out on this regard that Birju Maharaj, who has made his mark on the planet of dance and artwork, has left this world.

In keeping with ANI report, Birju Maharaj suffered a coronary heart assault on Sunday Raj at his Delhi residence. It’s being advised that he was taking part in together with his grandson throughout this time. That is when this incident occurred. Whereas taking part in, Birju Maharaj’s well being deteriorated and he fainted. After this Birju Maharaj was taken to the close by Saket Hospital.

After the investigation, the docs formally introduced that he was lifeless. Allow us to inform you that with the information of the loss of life of Birju Maharaj, Bollywood has additionally suffered a serious setback. Padma Vibhushan awardee Birju Maharaj has additionally trained Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit for a lot of huge movies.

Training given to Madhuri Dixit

Even from the golden days of Hindi cinema, the artwork of dance of Birju Maharaja has been seen on display screen. Birju Maharaj carried out his dance in Satyajit Ray’s movie Chess Ke Khiladi. Additionally gave his voice. The artwork of Birju Maharaj has additionally appeared in Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan’s memorable movie Devdas.

Deepika Padukone training for Bajirao Mastani

Madhuri Dixit was choreographed by Birju Maharaj for the music Kahe Ched Mohe. Madhuri Dixich launched Kathak on this music. Even Deepika Padukone was trained by Birju Maharaj for the music Mohe Rang Do Lal from Bajirao Mastani. Madhuri Dixit has been the favourite dancer in Bollywood for Birju Maharaj.

Choreography by Birju Maharaj - Devdas, Dedh Ishqiya, Umrao Jaan etc.

Birju Maharaj all the time regarded as much as Madhuri Dixit instead of Meena Kumari and Waheeda Rehman. Birju Maharaj choreographed wonderful dance strikes for the flicks Devdas, Dedh Ishqiya, Umrao Jaan and Bajirao Mastani.

Birju Maharaj honored with Padma Vibhushan

Birju Maharaj was awarded the Padma Vibhushan within the 12 months 1983. Birju Maharaj was born on 14 February 1938 within the Kalka-Binadin gharana of Lucknow. This gharana is said to Kathak. Birju Maharaj began studying Kathak from the age of 13.

Pandit birju maharaj passes away because of coronary heart assault and Bollywood actress Madhuri dixit and Deepika padukone trained by birju maharaj, learn right here in particulars

Story first revealed: Monday, January 17, 2022, 9:24 [IST]

