Pandora Papers Leak: What to Know

Headlines hit: Jordan’s king amassed $100 million in hidden assets, including homes in Malibu, London and Washington. An alleged mistress of the leader of Russia managed to secretly buy a luxury residence in Monaco. The President of the Czech Republic, an anti-corruption crusader, secretly acquired a French Riviera estate.

The revelations from the Pandora Papers report, a collaboration of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and media partners that include The Washington Post and The Guardian, began to resonate through and beyond the financial world of the rich and powerful shortly after the authors released them. Gave. Sunday.

What’s in the Pandora Papers?

The report (the name Pandora comes from a Greek myth about a sealed jar containing the world’s evils) was described by its authors as having 11.9 million records leaked from 14 firms in the offshore financial services industry, indicating that How do the rich hide their wealth? More than 600 journalists from 117 countries worked on it.

How is it different from the 2016 Panama Papers?

The Pandora Papers established links to offshore activity by more than two politicians and public officials, as did the Panama Papers, an objectionable report about the offshore banking industry released by the Journalism Association five years ago. The Pandora Papers includes information on more than 330 politicians and public officials from more than 90 countries and territories, including 35 current and former country leaders.