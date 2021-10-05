Pandora Papers Leak: What to Know
Headlines hit: Jordan’s king amassed $100 million in hidden assets, including homes in Malibu, London and Washington. An alleged mistress of the leader of Russia managed to secretly buy a luxury residence in Monaco. The President of the Czech Republic, an anti-corruption crusader, secretly acquired a French Riviera estate.
The revelations from the Pandora Papers report, a collaboration of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and media partners that include The Washington Post and The Guardian, began to resonate through and beyond the financial world of the rich and powerful shortly after the authors released them. Gave. Sunday.
What’s in the Pandora Papers?
The report (the name Pandora comes from a Greek myth about a sealed jar containing the world’s evils) was described by its authors as having 11.9 million records leaked from 14 firms in the offshore financial services industry, indicating that How do the rich hide their wealth? More than 600 journalists from 117 countries worked on it.
How is it different from the 2016 Panama Papers?
The Pandora Papers established links to offshore activity by more than two politicians and public officials, as did the Panama Papers, an objectionable report about the offshore banking industry released by the Journalism Association five years ago. The Pandora Papers includes information on more than 330 politicians and public officials from more than 90 countries and territories, including 35 current and former country leaders.
How do the rich hide money?
A thriving sector of the financial services industry helps affluent clients obfuscate their wealth and legally reduce the taxes they would otherwise have to pay. These benefits are achieved through a few basic methods, which are built around the principles of disguised ownership and less regulation. Property hiding is a specialty by tax havens such as Panama, Dubai, Monaco, Switzerland and the Cayman Islands, as well as some US states such as South Dakota and Delaware.
Secret ownership of homes and other properties can be concealed by anonymous companies – companies that do not require their owners to be identified. In some countries, there are no regulatory requirements to identify and register so-called beneficial owners of property – people who directly benefit from a property, even if someone else’s name is listed as the owner. The use of this beneficial ownership loophole enables the true owners to hide behind layers of legal records that may be difficult or impossible: the owner of Company A can be identified as Company B, and the owner of Company B. The company can be recognized as C, and so on.
Why is this legal?
Many wealthy individuals may have legitimate reasons to protect disclosure about their assets – for example, to protect them from unscrupulous associates or extortion attempts, or to ensure an inheritance for their descendants. For. But advocates of greater financial transparency say the system is abused, vulnerable to corruption and designed for greed. Much of the offshore financial services industry is unregulated or self-regulated. Some of the bankers, auditors and accountants working in the industry are former executives who know the gaps in the system.
“The Pandora Papers reveal the inner workings of a shadow financial world, providing a window into the hidden operations of a global offshore economy,” said the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation, a Paris-based advocacy group. Report. It said the system would enable “some of the world’s richest people and multinationals to hide their wealth and in some cases pay little or no tax.”
why is it important?
The report was published against the backdrop of an ever-increasing rich-poor divide in the world, made worse by the pandemic, which has fueled emotional outrage about wealthy privilege in many countries.
Revelations can also carry a political sting, even in countries where leaders have limited accountability to the public, such as Russia, which has an authoritarian leader, and Jordan, which is a monarchy. Such reports give the public information and insight into their leaders that the political structure denies, and can be politically damaging.
Russian President Vladimir V. Putin is not directly named in the Pandora report, but was linked by aides to property in Monaco, including a home acquired by a Russian woman who was said to have had a child with him. Was. Mr Putin’s spokesman called the findings baseless.
King Abdullah of Jordan was accused of using shell companies registered in the Caribbean to acquire 15 properties in the United States, Britain and elsewhere. His office said that the king had used his personal wealth to buy them.
“I don’t think this is the end of Vladimir Putin – let’s not get carried away,” said Gary Kalman, director of the US office of Transparency International, an organization that tracks financial corruption around the world. “But I think the leaders of these countries, King Abdullah and others, worry about their reputations,” Mr Kalman said in a telephone interview.
As for King Abdullah in particular, he said, the people of Jordan now know “they have spent money on properties in Malibu and Georgetown, while in Jordan they do not have enough money to provide basic services. feeling bad. “
For example, for politicians campaigning on promises to reduce corruption – such as Pakistan, the Czech Republic and Kenya – to be included in the Pandora report is a shame.
“In any country, there is a tipping point, at which point people get angry and upset,” said Lakshmi Kumar, policy director at Global Financial Integrity, a Washington-based research group on illicit financial flows and other corruption. “We’re already there, in a lot of these countries.”
What are the chances of ending such practices?
Ms. Kumar and others said they hoped the Pandora report would expedite action to strengthen international financial rules, curb tax evasion and severely restrict methods of hiding wealthy assets. He said one of his main findings from the report was the complicity of bankers in helping their most affluent customers.
“When you’re so rich, and you’re looking for creative ways to hide money, you can’t do it alone,” she said. “You need a network of professionals to help you. These people are often people who are there to protect the financial system.”
