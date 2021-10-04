Pandora Papers leaked Jackie Shroff: The names of Jackie Shroff Tiger and Krishna in Pandora Papers leaked as beneficiaries in New Zealand Trust

There is now talk of Pandora Papers being leaked after the Panama Papers leak. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has been named in the Pandora Papers. According to reports, Claudia Dutt, the mother of wife Ayesha Shroff, has named Jackie Shroff as the main beneficiary of the trust setup in New Zealand.

The Pandora Papers have revealed a great deal of secret deals and hidden wealth, including many of the richest and most powerful people in the country, as well as many of the world’s greats. The leak features the names of 380 Indians, including Bollywood actors from 60 important personalities.



According to the Indian Express, Jackie Shroff’s new name has come to light in the investigation of Pandora Papers entries. According to reports, Jackie Shroff, who also had a Swiss bank account, is a key contributor to Claudia Dutt’s trust.

According to reports, Ayesha’s mother started a media trust on November 2, 2005, which was registered with the London Fiduciary Trust Company Limited (LFTC) in New Zealand. It is said that the trust came to an end after 8 years.

According to the statement, Jackie and Ayesha’s two sons Tiger and Krishna Shroff are also involved as other beneficiaries. It also states that Jackie Shroff has made a “substantial contribution to the trust” and wants to remain the main beneficiary in his lifetime.

Although the record does not mention Shroff’s contribution, it does say that he had a bank account with a private Swiss bank. It should also be noted that this account was closed in 2013.

According to reports, when Ayesha was asked about it, she categorically denied any such information. He also said that his mother, who was from Belgium, died a decade ago, not from India.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has obtained 11.9 million confidential documents from 14 legal and financial services companies in the Pandora Papers leak. From Sachin Tendulkar to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife, many big names from home and abroad have been revealed.