pandya-natasha-stankovic-parents-before-marriage-live-in-relationship-chris-gayle-david-warner-leander-paes-riya-pilai-joe-root-shakira-etc-have-been-in-the- list – From Chris Gayle and Hardik Pandya to Leander Paes, these players became father during live-in relationship; see full list

Even Hardik Pandya, Chris Gayle and Leander Paes have been players who became fathers during live-in relationships. The heart of the Caribbean veteran had also fallen on the famous Bollywood actress.

There are many such big names in the sports world who became fathers but without marriage. That is, these players became fathers only during the live-in relationship before marriage. The names of many big players are included in this list. It includes names ranging from Chris Gayle to tennis legend Leander Paes.

The list includes cricketers, footballers and many stalwarts of the tennis world. Talking about cricketers, there are big names like Sir Vivian Richards, Chris Gayle, David Warner. At the same time, Spanish footballer Gerard Pique is also part of this list. Apart from this, the name of India’s tennis star Leander Paes is also included in this list.

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle and his partner Natasha Barridge were in a relationship with each other for a long time. Both became parents to a baby girl in 2016 but till this time both of them had not married each other. But after the birth of daughter Balsh, both of them got married.

Hardik Pandya

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the only Indian cricketer in this list. On 1 January 2020, he got engaged to Serbian-born Bollywood actress Natasha Stankovic in Dubai. On 30 July 2020, Hardik Pandya revealed that his girlfriend is pregnant and he is about to become a father. However, soon both of them got married and after marriage, both of them named the child Agastya.

David Warner

Australia’s star cricketer David Warner was also in the first live-in relationship. Warner and his partner model Candice Ann remained with Falzen. They dated each other for about 6 years, after which their first child was born in the year 2014. After this both of them got married in 2015. Warner and Candice currently have three daughters, Ivy, Indy and Isla.

Joe Root

England captain Joe Root is also included in this list. Root has also been a cricketer who became a father without getting married. Joe Root was dating his girlfriend Carrie Cortel since 2014. The two got engaged in March 2016 but Joe Root became a father without marriage. Joe Root’s son Alfred was born on 7 January 2017. After that both of them got married.

Sir Vivian Richards

Sir Vivian Richards, the legendary West Indies player who visited India in 1980, met India’s famous actress Neena Gupta. The affair of both lasted for a long time and both were also in live-in. In 1989, Neena gave birth to a daughter named Masaba. Both were not married but Vivian Richards was married to Mary and has two children.

Leander Paes

Leander Paes and Sanjay Dutt’s ex-wife Riya Pillai’s relationship has always been very talked about. Both were in live-in for a long time, during which both of them also had a daughter. Later, there was talk of marriage of both of them and in the same way their separation was also discussed. At the same time, the news of Riya’s case against Paes was also in the news a few years back.

The news of Spanish footballer Gerard Pique and pop star Shakira living-in was in the news. The two met in 2010 during the shooting of Shakira’s popular music video ‘Waka-Waka’. After this the two came closer and later Gerard Pique became the father of two sons without marriage.