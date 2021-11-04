Panelists debate on lighting lamps in Ayodhya in TV debate Sambit Patra and Taslim Rahmani spoke with anchor Amish Devgan –

There is a debate among political parties on lighting 12 lakh diyas in Ayodhya on Diwali. Some people are calling it a waste of money while some others are calling it a joke with the poor. Many people on social media are telling the upper caste vote in the UP elections as a big reason behind such an event. However, such an event was held on Diwali last year as well. In the debate on this issue on TV channel News-18 India, many things were said about it.

During the debate, there was a discussion on the name of Diwali being spoken as ‘Jashn-e-Riwaj’. Javed Akhtar had given a statement regarding this issue that ‘Jashn-e-Riwaj’ means Celebration of Tradition and Diwali is also Tradition. What difference does it make? BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra objected to this and said that “if it doesn’t make any difference to call Diwali ‘Jashn-e-Rijk’ then why doesn’t Javed Akhtar sahab name his son Anand instead of Farhan Akhtar. Farhan means happiness, joy and enthusiasm.” Asked why did he keep Farhan?

In the debate, Anchor Amish Devgan said that why such things are being done about Diwali and Eid? Why do people object to lighting 12 lakh diyas? On this Taslim Rahmani said that “I want that era back in which I can celebrate Diwali and I can also celebrate Eid.” BJP does politics of hate, you should not do Hindu Muslim. On this Amish Devgan said who said that celebrating Diwali and Eid is also prohibited. Who is ending Eid? Eid is celebrated everywhere in the country.

Many people have also commented on social media on the lighting of 12 lakh lamps on Choti Diwali in Ayodhya. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh tweeted taunting the state government, “12 lakh lamps, 36 thousand liters of oil, 30 percent of the poor state do not have any bread. Today Shri Ram must have come to Ayodhya.”

Many people have also responded to this tweet of his and called it an injustice to the poor. People say that the amount of money that was spent on lighting diyas, would have prepared food in the homes of lakhs of poor and quenched the hunger of the hungry. The debate about this continues.