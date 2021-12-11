Panelists said in the live show, do as many marriages as you want, if you asked the question, then said – kill the bullet

When the women objected to Ansar Raza’s argument of having more than one marriage, the anchor asked, “Will you withdraw your statement?”

In a debate show of a news channel, Maulana Ansar Raza got furious when he was asked a question related to having more than one marriage. At first he said that there is no debate on the issue of two marriages and four marriages. He said that as many marriages as you want to do, who is stopping. But another panelist questioned Ansar Raza’s statement, “Why do two marriages? Women are sitting here, girls are sitting, is it someone’s property, what you are asking to do two marriages – four marriages.

During News18 India’s debate show ‘Aar Paar’, a student on Maulana Ansar Raza’s advocacy of more than one marriage said, “If you are asking to do two marriages and four marriages, then the population rate will increase.” No.”

Anchor Amish Devgan asked Ansar Raza, “Tell me, what will you do if the population rate increases? CM Yogi Adityanath is saying that one community is increasing the population in mission mode. Angry at this, Maulana Ansar Raza said, “So, make all the Muslims stand up and shoot them again.”

Ansar Raza said that in everything a Muslim is being brought in the middle. Maulana Ansar Raza said, “Means you are trying to scare Muslims.” When the women present there objected to Ansar Raza’s argument of having more than one marriage, the anchor asked, “Will you withdraw your statement?” To this Raza said, “What have I said that should be taken back?”

Similarly, another student asked that when they will give birth to four children after getting married, if they do not send them to study, then what will they do in the future. On this again Ansar Raza objected and said that only Muslims are producing four children? To her question, the student replied that she was talking about the whole of India and not any one religion or community.