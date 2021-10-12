Panic ensues after news of Afghan footballer’s death, former captain asks players to burn jerseys and delete social media accounts

On Monday, August 16, 2021, 17-year-old Jani Anwari was among the three people who died after falling from a US military plane. After the news of Zaki’s death came to the fore, there is an atmosphere of panic among the players of Afghanistan. The captain of the country’s women’s football team has demanded the players to burn their respective jerseys and delete their social media accounts.

Zaki Anwari was a member of the Afghanistan youth national football team. Afghan news agency Ariana gave information about his death. In a statement issued by CNN, Afghanistan’s General Directorate for Sports has also confirmed his death. “It is with great regret and sadness to say that one of the young footballers of the national team, Zaki Anwari, has passed away,” the statement said. We have received information that his life has been lost in a terrible accident. He was trying to leave the country like hundreds of other youths. During this he fell down from a US military plane and lost his life.

According to the news agency Ariana, Zaki died after falling from a Boeing C17 aircraft of the US Air Force. Heartbreaking videos went viral on social media after the news of Taliban taking over Afghanistan. Videos showed thousands of Afghans trying to flee the country after the Taliban captured the country’s capital, Kabul.

According to The New York Times, there was a stampede at Kabul airport on Monday as they boarded the plane. Many people reached the boarding gate and runway and even sat at the wheel of the departing aircraft. Some people were also seen on top of the plane. After the plane took off, the news of the death of three people sitting at the wheel was revealed.

A video showed a US C-17 cargo plane taking off from the runway. Despite this, hundreds of people were running with him. Anwari had fallen from this plane itself. According to The New York Times, Pentagon officials confirmed that two people had died after falling from the plane. The bodies of both were found in the landing gear of the plane.

A statement issued by the US Air Force said that the C-17 aircraft landed at Kabul airport on Monday and was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians. Given the deteriorating security situation around the aircraft at the airport, the crew decided to take off quickly. The video of the incident also went viral on social media, in which some people could be seen falling down after the plane took off.

Former Afghan women’s football team captain Khaleda Popal on Thursday urged players to delete their social media accounts. He asked himself and other team players to burn their respective jerseys for security reasons, fearing that the Taliban might retaliate after the news.

“Today I am calling on him and asking him to erase his identity,” she said in a statement to Reuters. Delete photos for safety. I am even asking them to burn their national team jerseys too. “It is painful for me, especially when I have tried my best to get recognition as a player of the women’s national team,” she said.

