Panjshir Latest News: Taliban fighters launch their biggest offensive to capture Panjshir Valley

Highlights Taliban militants have launched the largest-ever attack on Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley

Northern Alliance rebel leader Ahmed Masood and former president Amarullah Saleh have not given up.

Taliban fighters have cordoned off the Panjshir Valley and there have been heavy bombings overnight.

Kabul

The Taliban militants have launched their largest-ever attack on the Panjshir Valley, angered by the Northern Alliance’s rebel leader Ahmed Masood and former President Amarullah Saleh. Taliban fighters have cordoned off the Panjshir Valley and there has been heavy firing on both sides throughout the night. The Taliban have now turned their backs on sophisticated weapons from the United States, where they have never been able to seize.

The blast is said to have injured several people on both sides. A video released by the Panjshir insurgents shows them throwing rockets at the Taliban. According to Afghan media, the Taliban have suffered heavy casualties in the past three days in attacks in the Panjshir Valley. This was followed by the biggest attack by the Taliban on Thursday evening.

Ahmed Masood’s troops blow up tanks in Panjshir valley, 13 Taliban killed

The Taliban launched their army to capture Panjshir

Both sides claim that the enemy suffered heavy losses in this battle. After capturing Kabul on August 15, the Taliban have launched an army to capture Panjshir. On the other hand, Tajik fighters and former Afghan soldiers led by Ahmed Massoud are also stationed in the Panjshir Valley. Earlier, talks between Ahmed Masood and the Taliban had failed. Ahmed Masood has demanded that the Tajiks and other minorities be included in the Taliban government, but this does not seem to be happening.

Taliban spokesman Jabiullah Mujahid claimed that their fighters had infiltrated the register and captured some parts. At the same time, Afghan media say three Taliban attacks have failed. The Panjshir National Resistance Front says its fighters have maintained their grip on all passes. A spokesman for the front said, “The enemy made several attempts to enter Jabul Saraj via Shotul but failed each time. The area is in Parwan province which is adjacent to Panjshir.

The two claimed huge losses to each other

A spokesman for the front said their fighters had killed a large number of Taliban fighters. He said it was now clear that the issue could not be resolved through war. To date, however, neither side has provided any concrete evidence to support their claim. The Taliban say Panjshir is surrounded on all sides and the victory of the insurgents is impossible.