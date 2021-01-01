Panjshir Resistance Update: Panjshir Valley has become stronghold of Northern Front, Taliban threaten

Highlights The Taliban announced on Sunday that its troops would attack the Panjshir Valley.

Panjshir Valley is the center of resistance against the Taliban regime led by Ahmed Masood

The Taliban claimed the country but did not control the Panjshir Valley.

Kabul / New Delhi

The Taliban announced on Sunday that hundreds of its fighters, led by Ahmed Masood, would attack the Panjshir Valley, the center of resistance against their regime. “Hundreds of Mujahideen from the Islamic Emirate are heading to the state of Punjab to take control of it after local state authorities refused to hand it over peacefully,” the movement wrote on its Arabic Twitter account. The Taliban, of course, claimed to have established its dominance across the country by capturing Kabul on August 15, but so far it has not been able to gain control of the Panjshir Valley.

It will be very difficult for the Taliban to get out the Panjshiris, who are known for their fighting skills, who are ready to face the Taliban. There are some obstacles for the Taliban to attack the Panjshir Valley, which could make their fight difficult. First of all, Panjshiri is a highly motivated fighter. The famous Ahmed Shah Masood is a source of inspiration for the fighters here. Masood was the one who helped push or bring down the former Soviet Union because of his contribution to the anti-Soviet jihad in the 1980s.

‘Only Allah can separate me from Afghanistan’, roars Amrullah Saleh from Panjshir

Feelings of vengeance dominate the heart and mind

Masood is still an anti-Taliban and especially an inspiring symbol of his people. People here still remember the brutal assassination of Masood by the Taliban-led al-Qaeda in September 2001, and it stings them so much that the feeling of revenge dominates their hearts and minds. This fire of vengeance is like oxygen for them, encouraging the highly motivated fighting force to teach the Taliban a lesson.

Secondly, it is mainly of Tajik descent to determine and bring about a thing among the Panjshiri people, which gives them a clear identity, purpose and a common historical heritage – all strengthen their ties with each other as Taliban. Led mainly by Pashtun tribes. The third important thing is that the leadership of Panjshir is also united. Ahmed Masood is the son of Shaheed Ahmed Shah Masood (his supporters call him Shaheed). Normal blood relationship helps a lot in providing continuity to the immune system.

Afghan pop star Aryana blames Pakistan for Taliban violence

The Taliban will have to face a very difficult area of ​​Panjshir

Other positions of leadership include former Vice President Amarullah Saleh, who has emerged as a rallying symbol of the nascent resistance. Others in the resistance ranks include former defense minister Bismillah Mohammadi. The other two names are young fighters Haibatullah Alizai and Sami Sadat, who were ousted and appointed by new President Ashraf Ghani as top commanders, and can be counted among those who are at the forefront of the fight against the Taliban. The fourth important point is that the Taliban will have to deal with the extremely difficult terrain of the Panjshir Valley, which is ideal for long-term guerrilla warfare.

Russia and Iran have already made it clear that they are open to talks with the Taliban, but political change in Afghanistan is still in progress. Ultimately, this can only be possible when Panjshiri emerges as a solid counter-force against the Taliban on the ground and opens the door to new and more like-minded ideologies, leading to lasting reconciliation. AFP quoted a Panjshir official as saying that Ahmed Masood had gathered a fighting force of about 9,000 members in the Panjshir Valley.

Masood is not ready to give up control of Panjshir valley

Earlier, in an interview with Al Arabiya television station, Ahmed Massoud refused to surrender and surrender to the Taliban militant group, the Taliban, but expressed his readiness for talks. Masood has made it clear that he is not ready to give up control of the Panjshir Valley. According to Al Arabiya, the Taliban had given Masood a four-hour ultimatum to leave the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul.