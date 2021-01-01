Panjshir Valley: Why is the Taliban afraid of this beautiful valley of Panjshir in Afghanistan? Understand – Explain: Why is the Taliban afraid of the beautiful Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan?
Highlights
- Challenge the Taliban from the beautiful valley of Panjshir
- The Taliban have not yet been able to capture the valley
- Even the Soviet Union and the United States could never control it
It is difficult for the Taliban to win the Panjshir Valley. This is a province that the Taliban have not yet captured. Amarullah Saleh, who has declared himself president, is also from here. The province is said to act as a stronghold to resist the Taliban.
To combat the Taliban, the same group, the Northern Coalition of Panjshir, was once again noticed, which served as the country’s shield in the 1970s and 80s. The same northern front seems to be coming to the fore once again. First Vice President Amarullah Saleh announced the continuation of the war. After this, Ahmed Masood has also given a challenge from Panjshir valley.
- What is the history of this valley?
Panjshir valley is a valley of five lions. His name is associated with a legend. In the 10th century, five brothers are believed to have gained control of the floodwaters. He is said to have built a dam for Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni. It has been called Panjshir Valley ever since.
- Since when has the Taliban been challenged?
To the north of Kanj is the Panjshir Valley in Hindu Kush. The region was a stronghold of resistance against the Soviet Union in the 1980s and later in the 1990s. More than 1.5 million people live in this valley. Amarullah Saleh was born in Panjshir province and trained there. No one could conquer this territory. Neither the Soviet Union, nor the United States, nor the Taliban have ever controlled the region.
- Why haven’t you attacked yet?
The Taliban have not yet attacked Panjshir. Experts believe that the Panjshir valley is in a place that makes it a natural fort and is said to be a major reason for not being attacked.
- Is it still challenging?
This valley is also known as the Northern Front. The coalition was formed by rebel groups opposed to the Taliban regime in Kabul from 1996 to 2001. Once again, the coalition has been active in resisting the Taliban. Saleh, who is said to be fighting the Taliban, is also said to be in the valley.
