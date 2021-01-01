Panjshir Valley: Why is the Taliban afraid of this beautiful valley of Panjshir in Afghanistan? Understand – Explain: Why is the Taliban afraid of the beautiful Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan?

Highlights Challenge the Taliban from the beautiful valley of Panjshir

The Taliban have not yet been able to capture the valley

Even the Soviet Union and the United States could never control it

New Delhi

It is difficult for the Taliban to win the Panjshir Valley. This is a province that the Taliban have not yet captured. Amarullah Saleh, who has declared himself president, is also from here. The province is said to act as a stronghold to resist the Taliban.

To combat the Taliban, the same group, the Northern Coalition of Panjshir, was once again noticed, which served as the country’s shield in the 1970s and 80s. The same northern front seems to be coming to the fore once again. First Vice President Amarullah Saleh announced the continuation of the war. After this, Ahmed Masood has also given a challenge from Panjshir valley.

