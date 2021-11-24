Pankaj Tripathi begins shooting for Srijit Mukherji’s next, Sherdil. Pankaj Tripathi starts shooting of Sherdil movie

Pankaj Tripathi has now started shooting for Shreejit Mukherjee’s next film, Sherdil, after wrapping up the much-awaited sequel of OMG with Akshay Kumar. Sherdil movie based on true incident which is inspired from a real life incident that happened in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, where villagers used to leave their elderly family members to hunt tigers.

Then used to claim compensation from the administration. However, after a series of attacks on elderly villagers, forest officials have doubts about the actual incidents. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a village headman who is forced to go deep into the jungle to save his poor family.

Playing the lead role in the movie Sherdil, he co-stars with the finest of talents like versatile actors Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta. Sherdil, whose shooting was to begin in 2020, was put on hold due to the pandemic. Now that the cast and crew have resumed filming, everyone on the sets is super charged.

Speaking about working with Sreejit Mukherjee, Pankaj says, “Sreejit is a brilliant director. He needs no introduction. His work speaks for itself. When I was offered Sherdil, I was quite excited. It happened. The story itself has a definite character. It’s a beautifully written script and Sreejith is confident that he will bring every character to life to the core. That’s his specialty.”

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 17:40 [IST]