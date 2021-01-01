Pankaj Tripathi Birthday Celebration: Pankaj Tripathi Birthday Celebration Manoj Bajpayee shared some photos of the party last night

Pankaj Tripathi turned 45 today, September 5, and he also celebrated his birthday. However, the style of the festival is a bit different from that of Bollywood. On his birthday, he had invited some special friends from the industry, including Manoj Bajpayee. Manoj Bajpayee tweeted this evening giving a glimpse of what he ate there.

In the evening before his birthday, there was a gathering of close friends at Pankaj Tripathi’s house. Manoj Bajpayee has shared some black and white pictures of this beautiful evening. One thing is clear from the picture that Pankaj Tripathi has spent his birthday in peace with his loved ones instead of glittering.



In the caption, he writes, ‘One evening with my elder Vineet Kumar and friend Pankaj Tripathi. We met at Pankaj’s house for fish and rice. Pankaj and Mridula are wonderful hosts. ‘



In this post, Manoj Bajpayee has also written that they will meet again soon. He wrote at the end of the caption, ‘See you soon for the meat bhat.’ On this post of Manoj Bajpayee, the fans have announced ‘Jai Bihar’.