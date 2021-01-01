Pankaj Tripathi Birthday: Pankaj Tripathi Interview He said that every project I changed eventually flops

Pankaj Tripathi recently returned from Leh when he was contacted by Itimes. Due to network problems there, he could not speak to him even after trying for about a week and now when Pankaj Tripathi came on the line, he was sounding relaxed as usual. The actor said that before sitting for this interview, he has eaten simple food like rice, lentils and Bengal Ghonto (Bengali dish). During their lengthy interview, which lasted about 40 minutes, Pankaj Tripathi had a funny conversation on his journey from the day of his struggle till now. Let us know all those things about Pankaj Tripathi, which will often come to your mind as a question.

Have you ever wandered so much for a role in the past, did you ever think that one day you would be recognized in every home?

Never. Young artists now touch my feet. I find it very strange. I recently met Army soldiers. He said that when they go to great heights, they download my movies and keep them because there is no network. And thus I give them companionship in their long and hard nights. I became very emotional after hearing this. How can I believe that a boy from Bihar can be a support system for glaciers? Sometimes I feel like the way people love me is becoming a burden on me, I don’t know how to repay it.



While the rest of the cast waited for the shooting to start and the cinema to open, about 6 of your films were screened in lockdown.

Yes, I am very happy about it. I’m the only actor to have so many releases in lockdown. I am the hero of Lockdown. Earlier, people had to flee from one city to another for promotion, but now it has stopped. And that’s okay, we’re promoting movies from our homes and watching them in our homes. (He laughed when he said this)

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Manoj Bajpai had said that he has got a lot of young fans because of OTT. Are you a kid

Yes, I was very surprised. Nowadays, the children of class 8-9 have become my fans. Recently I met the CEO of a company, he told me that he is crazy about my work, even his 70-year-old father and teenage children. I don’t understand how an actor would love three generations together, especially one who is so simple in appearance and can neither sing nor dance. These things amaze me every time.

Have you ever felt that you cannot enter Bollywood without these skills?

No, I wouldn’t have become an actor. I thought I would learn this slowly. Here is a team – one who makes movies and the other who watches. I went from the latter team to the first. I think that’s the reason audiences can relate to me that I’m one of them. If you ask me about me, I will start talking about crops, vegetables, agriculture because I am from here.

You don’t always tell the story of your struggles openly

My words fall short when someone talks to me about my struggles. I never felt this struggle, because it was something I loved to do. When you start to change your hobby into a business, you never get tired. If I’m working 9-5, maybe I’m struggling.

How do you see the days when you are busy finding work for yourself?

I would leave home at 12 o’clock every night and take a bus to Andheri. After that, the entire film will walk around the office giving him photos of him and auditioning for any role he has. I wandered without drinking water all day because I never drank water outside or I never took a bottle of water with me. By the time I got home, my body was dehydrated. This morning I was telling my wife how I couldn’t take care of myself so much in those days.

Have you ever been turned into a movie?

Oh, many times. You are told that you are final and the next day you find out that you have been replaced. It really hurts, but it’s part of the process. However, all the movies I changed turned out to be flops. Trust me, I never made fun of him (laughs). So, it happened for the better. I salute those who could not complete the work.



Have you worked with those filmmakers again?

Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like BT aint for me either.

This will not be easy for you …

Look, I don’t have many stories of crying. You don’t need Google Maps when you’re really looking for a place, right? I always tell men to find a good settled girl for them so that their house will be well taken care of (laughs). My wife used to take care of all the household expenses while I was looking for work for myself. We were very ordinary people whose aspirations were also very limited. So we had no problem. Even today, no matter how much I earn, I sleep in a 6X6 bed, so what’s the point?



Have you ever considered retiring from acting?

Acting was my last resort. If my plan D means acting failed, then I turned to plan A i.e. farming. I thought I would do the same thing as my father. Yes, I never dreamed of becoming a doctor and engineer.

So what happens to Plan B and C?

Plan B was a hotel business, while C was about to start a business.

Now how many offers do you reject in a month?

When an actor’s films run, he definitely gets 2-3 offers every day. But how can anyone do that? I have already booked by the end of 2022. Some filmmakers are very eager to work with me and they are ready to wait until 2023-24, but how can I promise them an early date, especially where time is so uncertain. However, it is very difficult to say no to a job, especially one for which you have been working hard for the last 10 years.

Has your life changed now?

Nothing has changed. I just bought a luxury car, they tell me it runs less than that. So now I will run it more. In the past I used to run for housework, even today my employees depend on me and I have to think about them too.



What other role do you want to play?

Charlie Chaplin

It is said that you do not work for rewards. Want to reach a milestone in the next 5 years?

For me, 8 hours of sleep is the biggest reward for me.



What have your parents said about your success?

There are some journalists in my village who reach out to my parents every time I receive an award. I told them not to do that. My parents don’t watch movies or TV. He hasn’t seen a single movie of mine to date.



Is Pankaj Tripathi ever very happy?

The day when food is good and sleep is good, I am happiest.



Which hand-cooked food does your family love the most?

Chokha- Bihari dish, which is made by mashed potatoes. Even today I make it according to my daughter’s demands.