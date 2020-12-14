Pankaj Tripathi Film Mimi: Pankaj Tripathi Struggling for a film in the early days: I used to wander in the dark with script and request, act, act. But then no one listened. Now when I go home, a movie walks through my parking lot.

Whether it is a series or a film, National Award winning actor Pankaj Tripathi falls in love with every role. Pankaj, who has played every color role on the screen till now, is in the news these days for his film ‘Mimi’. Here he talks to his father about his parallel role, his surrogacy, his daughter, his wife, and his journey to become a romantic hero in the future.

With Kriti you were in the role of father in ‘Barely Ki Barfi’ but in your upcoming film ‘Mimi’ you appear in the role of hero parallel or instead with Kriti Sanon. How do you see this change?

-Very good, that’s all. Basically, this change is a sign of the maturity of our audience. Our audience has matured. After getting acquainted with world films, his ability to test his acting has increased. The understanding of storytelling and justice has grown. OTT also has a big contribution in this, as the box office has no role in it. On OTT, it is written about the good or bad of the project. There is no pressure for the rest of the collection. I’ve been working for the last 12-15 years, but what’s happening to me now is unexpected. As an actor, I never thought I would get so much love. About Kriti, when you look at her in mm, her art and acting will speak. Her beauty will be discussed along with her strong rewards. He has done a very good job.

The film is based on the issue of surrogacy. Commercial surrogacy is banned in India. What is your opinion on this?

Once upon a time our country had become a center of surrogacy. India came to be known as the Baby Factory. A few years ago, there was a Marathi film, ‘Mala Ai Kashasathi’ (I want to be a mother). The seeds of ‘Mimi’ were taken from the same Marathi film. In fact, when commercial surrogacy began to be abused here, the government enacted new laws to protect women from exploitation. There was also a real incident like ‘mm’, in which the parents refused to accept the child from the surrogate mother. Laws were then tightened. I think that’s good. Well, I didn’t study the legal side of surrogacy in depth because my character didn’t have to go to that area. But I have read some articles related to it.

What was memorable as an actor on the set of ‘Mimi’?

Making khichdi on set. I used to make khichdi on the set of ‘Mimi’ and give one bowl each to Kriti and sometimes to the director. I make vegetable mix khichdi. I love cooking very much. I like cooking with things like organic turmeric, ginger. There is a different atmosphere outside of vanity at the time of shooting. I maintained a homely atmosphere during the shooting of ‘Mimi’. I had brought my cooker, stove and organic items from home. I really enjoyed cooking while shooting.

Pankaj Tripathi Exclusive: The author is Brahma, we are the smallest part of the artist filmmaking

You’ve played a variety of roles on screen so far, which has impressed you the most?

I think I was very impressed by KB Singh of Gurgaon and Atma Singh of Newton. Even a small role in ‘Masan’ had a profound effect on me and now the role of ‘Mimi’ will have a lasting impact in the coming days. What actually happens is that the mood of the character goes with the actor for some time, because the actor stays with the character for many days. Sometimes this is also a problem, because if the character is intense or complicated, you also have to deal with conflicts.

You recently shared a photo with your daughter Ashi on social media. As a father, what kind of values ​​do you want your daughter to have?

I learn from my daughter. The Father has created him. I wonder, what kind of father should I be? She reads a lot. I hear his words. I want to be a father like Anuj Saxena, the father of Gunjan Saxena (film). In support of my baby, stay with her on her flight. I don’t like to put my daughter under any norms or bad things.

Your wife has been your mainstay for many years.

In fact, from 2004 to 2010, I was not earning anything. She was in charge of the house. I used to walk around in the dark with a script and request, act, do some acting. But then no one listened. Now when I go home, a movie walks through my parking lot. The director comes out in the parking lot and asks me, where are you? I want to make a movie with you, listen to the narration. Despite earlier struggles, the film could not be found in the dark, now there is a queue in the parking lot. Mridula was running the house in those days of struggle. She took care of everything from renting a house to basic necessities.

You have played all kinds of roles in movies and series, when will you be seen in a romantic role as a hero?

Soon I will see you as a romantic hero. The search for the heroine continues. I haven’t been asked by the manufacturer to reveal the details yet, but when everything is locked. First of all I will tell NBT.