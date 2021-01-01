Pankaj Tripathi: It has been said that Pankaj Tripathi will be honored at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne.

National award winning actor Pankaj Tripathi says that after a year of struggle in Hindi cinema, he never thought that his work would get international recognition. It has recently been announced that the actor will be honored with the Cinema Diversity Award. Pankaj Tripathi will be honored with the Film Diversity Award at the Film Festival of India in Melbourne this year. The award will be presented in the presence of renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and the Governor.

Expressing happiness over receiving the award, Pankaj Tripathi said, “My work will be loved so much by the international audience and I never thought I would get this prestigious award from a foreign government. I am very happy with my performance. Such praise gives me confidence. Pankaj Tripathi’s short film ‘Lali’ has also won a place in the festival this year.



Pankaj Tripathi has done many films. Pankaj is known for his excellent acting in many films. From ‘Ludo’ to ‘Mirzapur 2’ or ‘Mimi’, Pankaj has made a special impression on people’s hearts with his on-screen performances. Pankaj will be honored with the ‘Diversity in Cinema’ award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for his invaluable contribution to Indian cinema.

