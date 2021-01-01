Pankaj Tripathi: It has been said that Pankaj Tripathi will be honored at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne.
Pankaj Tripathi has done many films. Pankaj is known for his excellent acting in many films. From ‘Ludo’ to ‘Mirzapur 2’ or ‘Mimi’, Pankaj has made a special impression on people’s hearts with his on-screen performances. Pankaj will be honored with the ‘Diversity in Cinema’ award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for his invaluable contribution to Indian cinema.
