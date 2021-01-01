Pankaj Tripathi Roll Money Hest: Money Hest 5 cast looks like Bollywood actors Netizens angry over Pankaj Tripathi’s character as Arturo

Money Hest’s fifth season is back on OTT once again with its starred episodes. Fans have been waiting a long time for this season of ‘Money Hest’, one of the most popular shows not only on Netflix but also on the OTT platform. Once again, various funny posts about ‘Money Hast’ are appearing on social media. Fans of Pankaj Tripathi are outraged to see ‘Money Hast’ characters being compared to Bollywood stars in this post that appeared on social media.

In fact this post compares all the famous characters of Money Hest to Bollywood actors. It has been said that if the show is made in Bollywood, which stars will fit in which character. Ayushman Khurana has been appointed as the mastermind of ‘Money Hest’, Alvaro Morte (Professor). On the other hand, Tapsi Pannu as Monica, Tabu as Raquel, Alia Bhatt as Tokyo, Randeep Hooda as Berlin, Radhika Apte as Nairobi, Rajkumar Rao as Denver and Pankaj Tripathi as Orturo in Imagine and the biggest mess has happened here.





People don’t like this character chosen for Pankaj Tripathi at all. People are expressing their anger and resentment over this post. However, some have even said – brother, don’t make the Indian version of it, I join hands.

People are angry about the role of Pankaj Tripathi in this post. Pankaj Tripathi is envisioned in the role of Arturo. Enrique Arsey is seen in the role of Arturo in ‘Money Hest’ and people hate this character very much. People called this character the worst on Twitter. This has been revealed by the professor himself in a video. Arturo is one of the characters in the show who is a cheater and this puts this gang of robbers, the favorite of the audience who robbed the bank, in trouble.

Now it is difficult for every one of his fans to imagine Pankaj Tripathi in this role and people are making different kinds of comments. People have said a lot – to change the character of Ortoro, Pankaj Tripathi to play such a dirty role ?, We can’t hate Pankaj Tripathi. Someone has said – if Pankaj Tripathi calls Orturo Ji, I will take my life.