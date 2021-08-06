Pankaj Tripathi Struggle Mimi Actor was furious after hearing abuse from Fight Master had decided to beat him and quit acting

Pankaj Tripathi Has become an established name of Hindi cinema. His recently released film, ‘Mimi’ is doing well but in the meantime he has said that he is tired of acting and now he wants to take a break from it. Pankaj Tripathi has become such a big name today that he has many pending projects but there was a time when he was struggling in the Hindi film industry and he had to listen to the abuse of Fight Master.

Pankaj Tripathi was never abused by anyone like this but when his fight master abused him, he got very angry. He thought that after beating Fight Master, he would go to his house and quit acting.

Pankaj Tripathi had mentioned this in an interview given to Zakir Khan. He had told, ‘I was doing action for the first time, I had no idea how to react when I got shot. Three or four took. Action people likewise talk in a little abusive language. Now I was trapped in it, after three or four takes, they abused me.’

He further said, ‘He told his assistant that whom you have caught. He abused me in such a way that I can’t even use it now. I came from the village, got into acting but we were not ready for abuse. I’m in a bad mood. When it was coming, the actors were sitting. He asked me what happened and I said that he abused me. I will not leave him, I do not have to act now. Today I will go out after chopping off his head.’

Pankaj Tripathi told that that actor had advised him to work on his acting, a day will come when this fight master sir will speak to you. This also turned out to be true. After 8 years, the same fight master, after watching Pankaj Tripathi’s film, told him that sir what work did you do?

Pankaj Tripathi may have been furious after hearing the abuse for the first time, but the use of abuse is visible in his films, web series. In both the seasons of his popular web series ‘Mirzapur’, abuses have been used indiscriminately.

Talking about this, Pankaj Tripathi had said that he himself censors his script and They use abuses only when absolutely necessary. He had said that he does not do anything for the sake of sensation.





