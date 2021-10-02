Pankaj Tripathi talks about his struggling days: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Pankaj Tripathi talks about his struggling days and says that he has worked as a cook and will motivate people to work.

‘Who says there can be no hole in the sky, throw a stone with your health friends ..’ This saying fits actor Pankaj Tripathi perfectly. Born into a farming family in Bihar, Pankaj Tripathi never thought that the time would come when he would get film offers. People will come to the parking area of ​​the house for their signatures. And today is such a time. Today, Pankaj Tripathi is counted among the most sought after actors in Bollywood. But he had to struggle a lot to get here.

Pankaj Tripathi came to Mumbai in 2004, but the first big break came in 2012 with the film ‘Gangs of Wassepur’. Pankaj Tripathi struggled for 8 years, which he recently revealed in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. Pankaj Tripathi was present with actor Prateek Gandhi in a special episode of the show ‘Fantastic Friday’. While both artists won money by playing game shows for their respective charities, they also told the story of the struggle.



‘Andheri station wife did not join my struggle’

Pankaj Tripathi said that he did not even know what we were doing during the period of 8 years between 2004 and 2012. But his struggle was only made easier by his wife. Recalling that time, Pankaj Tripathi said, ‘Today when people ask me how your days of struggle were, I feel good that this was my time of struggle. Little did I know at the time that this was a difficult time for me. I didn’t realize those difficulties because my wife taught the children that our needs were limited. We lived in a small house. She wanted to earn it and so I lived comfortably. Sleeping on a dark station was not part of my struggle, just because of him.



‘Years go by, pleading – get acting’

Pankaj Tripathi also said that he remained unemployed for 6 years. Some did not make money. At that time, only his wife was running the house. This time was between 2004 and 2010. Pankaj Tripathi said that while his wife was carrying all the expenses of the house, he was wandering in the dark in search of work. Ask people to do something, do something. But no one listened at the time and today I have an offer of movies in my parking area.



Luck shines with ‘Gangs of Wassepur’

Pankaj Tripathi came to Mumbai in 2004 after graduating from the National School of Drama. He first appeared in an advertisement and later in a small role in the film ‘Run’. However, no credit was given to him in this film. After a few years of struggle, Pankaj Tripathi’s destiny was revealed with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wassepur’.





Pankaj was a cook in a hotel in Patna

Pankaj Tripathi revealed that he worked in a hotel before becoming an actor. He was a cook in a hotel in Patla. Amitabh Bachchan was shocked to hear this. When Amitabh asked Pankat Tripathi and Prateek Gandhi if they knew how to cook, Pankaj Tripathi said, ‘I am also a professional cook. I was in a hotel in Patna. I used to do night duty and rehearse theater during the day.