Panka deer pool He is widely known in the Bollywood industry for his work as a film actor, theater actor, screenwriter, television actor and director. In addition to Bollywood films, Pankajikapur is also active in Tamil, English and Punjabi films. Born and raised in Ludiana Punjab, he enrolled in NSD (National School of Drama) after completing engineering.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Panka deer pool
|nickname
|Pankai
|Known name
|Panka deer pool
|Birthday
|May 29, 1954
|Year
|67 (as of 2020)
|place of origin
|Ludhiana, Punjab, India
|Birthplace
|Ludhiana, Punjab, India
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Actor, director
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Girlfriend / office work
|not clear
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Gemini
|Eating habits
|vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity:-
|school name
|not clear
|College / university
|Government College, Ludhiana
National Drama School (NSD) in New Delhi
|Educational background
|Engineer
|Ethnicity
|Punjabi Hinduism
|Father’s name
|Unknown (university president)
|Mother’s name
|not clear
|Brother’s name
|not clear
|Sister name
|not clear
|Spouse / wife name
|Neilima Azime (divorce)
Supriya Pathak (actress)
|Child (child) name
|Daughter-Sanakapur
Son-Shahid Kapoor (actor) and Luhan
Kapur
Panka deer pool First appeared in the silver screen of his movie Gandhi He acted as Mahatma Gandhi’s secretary Pyarelal Nayyar..He won his first award National award For his film work in 1989 Lark.. While working in the film, he thought he had only the secondary role of the villain he wanted to avoid, so he shifted himself from film to acting on television.He also won the National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards for his best performance in the film. Maqbool.
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|Best Supporting Actor for the 1989 National Film Awards Film Lark
|1991: National Film Awards-Special Jury Prize for the movie Ek Doctor Ki Maut
|1997: Screen Award for Best Actor in Neemkaped’s Television Series
|2002: Indian Telly Awards for Best Actor in Office Office Comic Roles
|2004: McBourg, National Film Awards Best Supporting Actor
|2005: Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Filmfare Award for Critics
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|US $ 1 billion
|Monthly salary / income
|US $ 3-4 million
|Home address
|Mumbai Yari Road
|car
|not clear
|not clear
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Rajima Chawal and Pakodas
|Favorite actor
|Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Marlon Brando, Rajesh Khanna
|Favorite actress
|Maduri Dikt
|Favorite color
|white
|Favorite hobby
|write in
Figures, size, height and weight:-
|hair color
|white
|Eye color
|Dark brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 6 inches
|Meters – 1.68 m
|Centimeter – 168 cm
|weight
|Kilogram-80 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Chest size – 42
|Waist size – 36 inches
|Biceps size – 12 inches
|Figure measurement – 42-36-12
