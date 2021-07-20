People

Pankajika Pool Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Net Worth

22 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Pankajika Pool Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Net Worth
Written by admin
Pankajika Pool Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Net Worth

Pankajika Pool Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Net Worth

Pankajika Pool Age Wife Child Family Biography More 5

Panka deer pool He is widely known in the Bollywood industry for his work as a film actor, theater actor, screenwriter, television actor and director. In addition to Bollywood films, Pankajikapur is also active in Tamil, English and Punjabi films. Born and raised in Ludiana Punjab, he enrolled in NSD (National School of Drama) after completing engineering.

Pankajika Pool Age Wife Child Family Biography More 4

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Panka deer pool
nickname Pankai
Known name Panka deer pool
Birthday May 29, 1954
Year 67 (as of 2020)
place of origin Ludhiana, Punjab, India
Birthplace Ludhiana, Punjab, India
Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Actor, director
Marriage status marriage
Girlfriend / office work not clear
religion Hindu
Zodiac Gemini
Eating habits vegetarian
Pankajika Pool Age Wife Child Family Biography More 51

Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name not clear
College / university Government College, Ludhiana
National Drama School (NSD) in New Delhi
Educational background Engineer
Ethnicity Punjabi Hinduism
Father’s name Unknown (university president)
Mother’s name not clear
Brother’s name not clear
Sister name not clear
Spouse / wife name Neilima Azime (divorce)
Supriya Pathak (actress)
Child (child) name Daughter-Sanakapur
Son-Shahid Kapoor (actor) and Luhan
Kapur
Pankajika Pool Age Wife Child Family Biography More 3

Panka deer pool First appeared in the silver screen of his movie Gandhi He acted as Mahatma Gandhi’s secretary Pyarelal Nayyar..He won his first award National award For his film work in 1989 Lark.. While working in the film, he thought he had only the secondary role of the villain he wanted to avoid, so he shifted himself from film to acting on television.He also won the National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards for his best performance in the film. Maqbool.

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Best Supporting Actor for the 1989 National Film Awards Film Lark
1991: National Film Awards-Special Jury Prize for the movie Ek Doctor Ki Maut
1997: Screen Award for Best Actor in Neemkaped’s Television Series
2002: Indian Telly Awards for Best Actor in Office Office Comic Roles
2004: McBourg, National Film Awards Best Supporting Actor
2005: Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Filmfare Award for Critics
Pankajika Pool Age Wife Child Family Biography More

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth US $ 1 billion
Monthly salary / income US $ 3-4 million
Home address Mumbai Yari Road
car not clear
not clear
Pankajika Pool Age Wife Child Family Biography More 2

favorite:-

Favorite food Rajima Chawal and Pakodas
Favorite actor Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Marlon Brando, Rajesh Khanna
Favorite actress Maduri Dikt
Favorite color white
Favorite hobby write in
Pankajika Pool Age Wife Child Family Biography More 6
Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur

Figures, size, height and weight:-

hair color white
Eye color Dark brown
height Feet – 5 feet 6 inches
Meters – 1.68 m
Centimeter – 168 cm
weight Kilogram-80 Kg
Figure measurement Chest size – 42
Waist size – 36 inches
Biceps size – 12 inches
Figure measurement – ​​42-36-12

Learn more Farah Khan, Arijit Singh, Parinity Chopra

Celebrity Poll 2021

Who is your favorite Indian politician?Polling options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in the browser.


  • Narendra Modi 38%, 103 vote

    103 vote 38%

    103 votes-38% of all votes

  • Arvind Keziwar 19%, 50 vote

    50 vote 19%

    50 votes-19% of all votes

  • Rahul Gandhi 14%, 39 vote

    39 vote 14%

    39 votes-14% of all votes

  • Mamuta Banerjee 12%, 33 vote

    33 vote 12%

    33 votes-12% of all votes

  • Adityanas Yogi 10%, 27 vote

    27 vote Ten%

    27 votes-10% of all votes

  • Amit Shah 7%, 18 vote

    18 vote 7%

    18 votes-7% of all votes

Total votes: 270

Voter: 228

July 20, 2021December 31, 2021

XX

You or your IP have already voted.







28stock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment