Pant on Kohli’s decision: I don’t think batting first is a bad decision; Rishabh Pant says: Captain Shabh Pant came in support of Captain Kohli, defended his decision to bat first

Pant on Kohli's decision: I don't think batting first is a bad decision

Highlights England have scored 120 runs in the first innings without losing a wicket.

The Indian bowlers will have to take instant wickets the next day

Anderson caught Indian top order batsmen as a tactic

On the first day of the Headingley Test, the Indian batting line-up was torn in front of England’s fast bowlers. Captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field.

The host fast bowlers, especially James Anderson took full advantage of the cloudy situation and the team could not recover from the initial pressure by sending India’s first three batsmen to the pavilion early.

Only 2 Indian batsmen managed to cross the double digits. Opener Rohit Sharma scored 19 off 105 balls while Ajinkya Rahane scored 18 off 54 balls. 3 batsmen could not even open an account.

Wicketkeeper Shabh Pant was dismissed for 2. Pant, who came to the press conference after the first day’s play, backed Kohli’s batting decision after winning the toss.

“I don’t think the decision to bat first after winning the toss was wrong,” Pant said. Whatever decision we make, we make it as a team. If we once decided that we want to bat first, then we also support this decision to the end. Yes, we could have done better but we can’t keep thinking about throwing coins.

Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed have put up a formidable class of bowlers on the pitch where the Indian batsmen were all out in 40.4 overs. Both of them did not give much chance to the Indian bowlers in 42 overs. When the Indian team came on the field the next day, it was his attempt to wrap up the first innings of the English team as early as possible and prevent it from taking a big lead.

“It’s part of the game,” Pant said. As a batsman, you have to give 100 percent of your every day. But that doesn’t always happen. The wicket was a bit soft in the morning. He bowled in good areas. We could have done better than this, we would have learned from it and moved on. That is all we can do as cricketers. You learn from your mistakes and correct them. ‘

The hosts took a 42-run lead

England have a 42-run lead in the first innings. The hosts have scored 120 runs without losing any wickets till the end of the day’s play. Hamid is unbeaten on 60 and Burns on 52.

