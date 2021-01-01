Pant Sharif Ladka: Hab Shabh Pant Words Why Class Himself The Most Sharif Ladka, Akshar Patel Reacts: Hab Shabh Pant calls himself ‘The Straightest Boy In The Class’

Highlights Pant and Akshar Patel are currently in England

Third Shabha Pant is preparing for the third Test

Akshar Patel is looking forward to playing his first Test on the current tour

New Delhi

Some pictures of Indian cricket team wicketkeeper-batsman Shabha Pant are going viral on social media this time. Pant shared three photos on his Instagram account. Seeing this photo, Pant’s teammate Akshar Patel has tried to make fun of him.

Pant and Akshar Patel are currently with Team India in the UK. Both are part of the 24-member squad for the five-match Test series against England (India v England Test). India are 1-0 up in the Test series against England.

While Pantla gets a chance to play in the first two Tests of the current series, Akshar Patel is looking forward to playing the first Test on the current tour. In a photo shared by Pant on social media, he is wearing casual clothes. He captioned the photo, ‘The straightest boy in the class.’



Pant’s word was not noticed in the letters. Akshar went into the comment box and wrote, ‘The decent boy is the one who is taking the photo’. In addition to Akshar, fans have also reacted to these photos of Pant. One user compared him to Spiderman, while another wrote that he did not show his straightforwardness in the match. Both have been seen pulling each other’s legs before. The two were seen sweating together in the gym before the series.

The third Test will be played at Headingley from Wednesday

Pant has scored 25, 37 and 22 runs in the three innings of the current series. He will also be part of the playing XI in the third Test. India beat England by 151 runs in Lord’s Test The third Test will be played at Headingley from Wednesday.

