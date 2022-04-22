Panthers beat Red Wings 5-2, clinch best record in East



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Florida Panthers are the NHL’s Atlantic Division champions. They look like a team that is ready to win even more.

Alexander Barkov scored his 38th goal of the season and the Panthers set a franchise record with their 12th win with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

This, coupled with Tampa Bay’s 8-1 win over Toronto later on Thursday, locked up the Atlantic title and home-ice advantage for the Panthers throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs. This is the third time Florida has won a division title in its 28-season history.

“It means a lot. We’ve worked hard all season and locking up the division is a big achievement for us,” said Florida Mackenzie Weiger. “But obviously there’s a bigger picture here and we’ll enjoy it, lock up the section and get home-ice benefits for play-offs here. But other than that, we’re trying to make our game and while we’re having fun. “

Mason Marchment had one goal and one assist, and Sam Rainhart, Noel Aquarius and Weiger also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading Panthers, who were two points ahead of West-leading Colorado in the race for the best record in the NHL. Florida (118 points) and Avalanche have five games left.

“We’re taking care of the business,” Acciari said.

The Panthers matched the 12-game winning streak posted from December 15, 2015 to January 10, 2016. Florida beat their opponents 61-31, 27-9 in the last six games.

“We go into a kind of game and I’m glad we’re winning here,” Weiger said. “We’re a great team and it’s definitely shown throughout the year.”

Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists and was tied with Connor McDavid of Edmonton for a league lead of 113 points.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots for the Panthers.

Tyler Bertuji and Sam Gagner scored for Detroit and Alex Nedelzkovic stopped 22 shots.

“They have a lot of points for a reason,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashell said of the Panthers. “Overall, we were in a position to win the game of hockey. We had to find a way. One or two less mistakes and don’t forget to take advantage of our opportunities.”

The Red Wings closed out 3-2 when Bertuji’s shot from the right circle bounced off Babrovsky at 13:45 seconds to the left, but the Panthers went ahead 4-2 10 minutes later after Wager inserted Pak from the slot.

Rainhart extended a 3-2 lead early in the third to extend the Panthers’ lead to 5-2.

Florida interim coach Andrew Brunette said: “I thought in the second we got a little bit physical and we got some momentum and took over the game of hockey.” “Our focus was nothing more than doing the right things and it will start again on Saturday and it’s a kind of honor for the boys. I think we’ve been able to do that all season.”

The Panthers scored three goals in seven shots in the first period.

After Gagner’s wrist shot went under Babrovsky’s glove to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 4:08, Aquarius tied the score 1-all with a shot from a low slot at 9:19.

Barkov’s power-play goal gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead with 1:07 remaining from the top slot. Then, Marchment’s shot deflected off the defender and into the net, making it 3-1 with 21 seconds left.

“They seem to be committing a crime at some point,” Gagner said. “You think you’re playing well against them, they make weird man breaks and find their defenders open the ice. In the end they find a way to break up.”

1-0 down, again

Florida conceded the first goal of a game for the 35th time this season. The Panthers have the best record in the NHL, in games where they face a 1-0 deficit. Florida improved that situation to 23-8-4; St. Louis is entering second place Thursday at 19-12-5.

Comments: Florida and St. Louis are the only NHL teams that will not be closed this season. … Joe Thornton’s first period assist in Aquarius’s goal turned it into a fourth game with one point in his most recent five games. Thornton has not played since April 3. … Detroit will miss the playoffs for the sixth year in a row, its longest streak after missing seven consecutive post-seasons from 1971 to 1977. … Detroit’s home final Saturday.

Coming next

Red Wings: Pittsburgh host on Saturday.

Panthers: Toronto host on Saturday.