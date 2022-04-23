Panthers’ Joey Magnifico carted off the field after apparent lower-body injury



Michigan Panthers Joey Magnifico was ruled out of Friday night’s game against the New Jersey Generals with a serious lower back injury.

With just two minutes left in the second half, the Memphis Tigers’ tight edge was injured when they returned the kick. According to Detroit Free PressTony Garcia, Magnifico’s left foot has “rolled up”.

He was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field after players from both teams came to test him.

His parents were also seen in the field.

The magnitude of the Magnifico injury is not clear, but broadcasters say it looks like a “serious” leg injury. After leaving the field, he was taken to an area hospital.

