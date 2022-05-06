Panthers rout Capitals in Game 2 to even series



The bounce-back game that the Florida Panthers needed started, perhaps appropriately, with a twist that took an unexpected bounce.

Here’s an explosion. There’s an explosion. And that is the series tie.

Alexander Barkov and Carter Verhage each had a goal and an assist, and the Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Thursday night, even in a game up to the first round of the Eastern Conference series.

“It’s great. It’s good to win. That’s what we want to do,” Barkov said. “Of course, we didn’t play well in the first game. This game, we kept making and we got better as the game went on.”

Aaron Ekblad, Anton Lundell and Mason Marchment also scored for Florida, topping the Stanley Cup playoffs overall. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots.

“Bob put us in the game, gave us a chance to win,” Barkov said.

Nicholas Backstrom scored for Washington. Vitek Vanessek conceded five goals in 19 shots in the first two seasons, and Ilya Samsonov went into the Capitals net in the third.

The series moved to Washington, including Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday night.

“We’ve got a tie series going back to Washington,” Backstrom said. “Looking forward to playing in front of our own fans.”

This was Florida’s sixth win in the last 19 home play-off games back in 1996, and matched the biggest win margin in franchise playoff history. Florida beat Boston 6-2 in Game 2 of the first round of the 1996 playoffs, the season in which the Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup final and won 5-1 in Pittsburgh in the final earlier that season.

“It’s one,” said Ekblad. “We’re going to keep this train rolling.”

Florida lost its lion’s share on Thursday in a pair of brief explosions – two goals late in the first period 1:38, then two more goals late in the second period 2:08.

“We’re moving forward,” said Alex Ovechkin of Washington. “It’s 1-1 … a good scenario for us.”

The Panthers were almost completely bottled up for the first 14:30, capturing two shots in that span – the third time in 84 games this season that they caught so few in the depths of a game.

But the Panthers finally get a break. Or rather, a bounce.

Ekblad started scoring with a shot hitting the Washington stick, took a big bounce from the ice and crossed the Vanessa. Barkov tapped on a pass that came to the crease shortly after from Jonathan Huberdue and it was Florida’s 2-0 in a row.

Capitals coach Peter Laviolet said: “In the first half, I thought we did everything right and we went down 2-0.” “Still to start the second episode, I thought we were doing the right thing and they got a third and a fourth. I thought our game was unleashed from there.”

Undeterred by a hard corner, Backstrom scored in a power play at 2:44 seconds to give the lead halfway through, but Merchant returned to Florida just 27 seconds later to regain the edge of two goals – the Panthers’ third goal of the night with just seven shots.

Lundell got his goal by cashing in a give-and-go with Sam Reinhart, then allowed a wrist shot to fly over the Venezuelan globe for a 5-1 lead.

“Tonight, at first, we weren’t as sharp as we’d like to be,” said Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunett. “But I think we’ve crushed it and it’s a really good building block for our group here.”

Verhaeghe’s goal undoubtedly played a role in giving the Capitals a third season at Samsonov and just as undoubtedly brought back memories of last season when Washington used three goals in six playoff games thanks to a combination of injury and covid-related problems.

“I thought he came and played well, because I don’t think we played very well in the third,” Laviolet said of Samsonov.

The Capitals were without Tom Wilson, who left Game 1 shortly after scoring the first goal of the series and did not return due to a lower body injury. His status is listed daily by Capitals, who withdrew forward Brett Lyson from AHL’s Hershey early Thursday. Listen made his NHL playoff debut.

Game 5 is now confirmed, and the sunrise will be Wednesday night. … Florida made a change from Game 1 to Game 2, putting Noel Aquarius in Ryan Lomberg’s lineup. Washington had the same lineup except for Wilson out and Listen in. … NHL Commissioner Gary Batman was at the game, part of a post-season tour of the playoff cities, and gave the playoffs a high score two years after the Covid. Related challenges. “Our buildings are full. You know, words have been used a lot lately – but ‘normal’ or ‘closer to normal’ sounds really good,” Batman said.