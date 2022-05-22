Panthers vs Lightning Game 3 score: Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov help Tampa Bay take 3-0 lead

Panthers vs Lightning Game 3 rating: Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov help Tampa Bay take 3-0 lead



Steven Stamkos had two targets and Nikita Kuchcherov had one purpose and three assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to advance to a different journey to the Jap Convention last on Sunday.

Corey Perry and Eric Sernak additionally scored, and the reigning Con Smith Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevsky had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions lead a 3-0 sequence towards the Panthers, the NHL’s finest file in common time. Climate.

Game 4 Monday night time on the Amalie Area, the place Lightning has gained three of 4 video games this submit season. One other win would ship them to the Jap Convention finals for the sixth time in eight years.

Vasilevsky allowed only one purpose for the fourth sport in a row after permitting not less than three in every of Tampa Bay’s first six video games this post-season. He has been helped to unfold that dominance as a result of his teammates in entrance of him have helped him play wonderful crew protection.

Sam Rainhart scored Florida’s solely purpose in Game 3, opening the playoffs 0-for-25 for the Panthers’ energy play.

Sergei Babrovsky blocked 31 of 34 pictures, each Perry and Sernak scoring after Florida penalties within the first and second rounds. Stamcos’ one-timer took a 3-1 lead in the midst of the second with a move from Kucherov.

Kuchcherov and Stamkos added empty-net targets within the last 4 minutes after the Panthers eliminated Babrovsky in favor of an additional attacker.

Perry, who signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent after being a part of the crew that misplaced to Lightning in every of the final two Stanley Cup finals, redirected Ryan McDonagh’s shot to Babrowski to lead the defending champions early.

The Panthers, of their first 9 playoff video games, tied 0-for-25 within the energy play, finally tying Jonathan Huberdeau and Alexander Barkov Rainhart to defeat Vasilevsky from the entrance of the web.

In the long run, although, Florida paid for its incapacity to capitalize on different alternatives.

Barkov couldn’t solely reply to Sarnak’s purpose that put Lightning forward 2-1, sending a shot from the best nook of the submit. The Panthers additionally missed out on a second-period energy play that created quite a lot of alternatives, together with Huberdue’s wide-open look that McDonagh deflected over the web together with his stick.

Florida dropped to twenty-eight for 1 in a man-advantage scenario this submit and completed 1 for 3.

Feedback: With the fiftieth playoff purpose of his profession, Perry moved forward of Brad Service provider and Patrick Bergeren to turn into the one sixth lively profession playoff purpose chief. … The Lightning are 9-0 up within the best-seven sequence the place they’ve gained the primary two video games, together with final yr’s first-round win over the Panthers. … Lightning C Braden Level missed his third sport in a row because of a decrease physique damage throughout Tampa Bay’s Game 7 win over Toronto within the first spherical.