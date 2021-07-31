Papa Saif Ali Khan does not want to work in the film with son Taimur, the actor told this reason

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has become the father of four children at the age of 50. Saif is counted in the list of the coolest dad. Saif’s bonding with his children is very good. Many of her pictures with son Taimur Ali Khan also go viral on social media. He is often spotted doing yoga and walking with his little Nawab. Fans also love to see both of them together. Some time ago Saif’s fan had talked about working in the remake of Hollywood film with Taimur. On which such a reaction of the actor came.

Fan made special demand from Saif

Actually, Saif Ali Khan’s fan had expressed his wish that he should make a remake of Hollywood’s iconic film ‘Baby’s Day-Out’ with his son Taimur Ali Khan. Fan wrote for Saif that ‘He is one of the coolest dads in Bollywood. Actually he wanted to see her and Taimur in the remake of Baby Day Out.

Saif said it was very difficult to work with Taimur

Responding to which Saif said that it would be very tiring to work with Tim in the film. Saif had said that he does not want to shoot anymore. Working with children is difficult. Saif said you can. Maybe, you can do an amazing film together.

