Paparazzi call Yami Gautam fair and beautiful: Yami Gautam Video: A video of Yami Gautam has surfaced on social media.

Actress Yami Gautam has a special identity in the Bollywood industry but she has become very popular due to the advertisement of Fair and Lovely. She continued to advertise for many years. However, he dropped the ad after a controversy. Recently, during the promotion of her film, Yami Gautam was called Fair and Lovely by photographers. The reaction of the actress will be seen.

A video has surfaced on social media. In it you can see that Yami Gautam had reached the promotion event of her film ‘Ghost Police’. Meanwhile, photographers were taking photos of them and making noise to see them by their side. Then a voice said, ‘Fair and lovely.’ On this Yami Gautam said, ‘Once more Mon no, no … Tell me respectfully, there are no such names.’ Then she starts laughing.





Yami Gautam’s ‘Ghost Police’ will be released on OTT platform on September 17. Apart from Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes are in important roles in this film. The trailer of this movie has been released earlier recently.

Notably, Yami Gautam surprised everyone by marrying ‘Uri’ fame director Aditya Dhar on June 4. The wedding of Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar was kept very private. Only family members of the two were involved. All the wedding ceremonies were held at the actress’s Mandi Farmhouse.