‘Paper & Glue’ Review: A Sequel of Sorts to ‘Faces Places’

This handsome documentary artist-director confirms that feeling as he narrates his journey of two decades. In 2017, JR was part of the hilarious tag-team of “Faces Places”, an Oscar-nominated documentary made by him and groundbreaking director Agnès Varda in French countryside. “Paper and Glue”, though not a soft one, is a sequel to Spirit. Faces and their locations are important. JR’s ever-present sunglasses remain a trademark (after all, his own work depends on showing people’s faces), but it is clear that strangers respond to him. The men in prison laugh at his stories. Moro da Providencia, a favela outside Rio de Janeiro, introduces women, making it easier for them to enter their community. French filmmaker Ladz Lee looks to him for help with a school for budding actors in the Paris suburbs. A young mother in Tecate, Mexico lets him take photos of her baby. In 2017, a large image of a baby’s beautiful face tower on the fence at the United States border in Mexico. Though her thoughts on JR’s work are so festive and subtle, she could be his galleryist.

Paper and glue

Not rated. In English, Portuguese, French and Spanish, with subtitles. Running time: 1 hour 34 minutes. In the theater.